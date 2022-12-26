Christopher Judge’s The Game Awards Speech Was The Longest Ever For The Show

Christopher Judge’s acceptance speech for winning Best Performance was superb, and tugged on many a heartstring, much like the version of Kratos he portrayed in God Of War Ragnarok, but it was also a long one. As it turns out, Judge’s speech was also the longest speech that The Game Awards has ever seen, clocking in at 7:59 minutes in length, and that’s official, with the official The Game Awards account tweeting out what we had all already suspected today.

“At 7 minutes and 59 seconds, Christopher Judge holds the record for the longest speech in #TheGameAwards history. He won for his performance as Kratos in God of War: Ragnarok” the account tweeted. The account then followed up from there to say, “* An additional 7 Steam Decks were given away on Steam,” a reference to the fact that Steam Decks were being given away every minute during the show and Judge’s lengthy acceptance resulted in seven additional Decks being given away.

Judge clearly saw the humour in this, quoting the account, saying, “Thank you @geoffkeighley ! I’d like to thank…”

The speech, for those needing a catch up, read,

Shit.

Now I see why I couldn’t get more than a + 1. Thank you to The Game Awards. First of all, I have to thank my Mama. Whose belief that I would amount to something good would never waver, even though it looked like I’d never amount to anything good. My brother who is my hero. At 40, changed his life. Went to medical school and is now doctor Judge.

My children. Who I am forever proud of. Forever thankful of and still the best role I’ve ever had is being your dad.

Sony Santa Monica. Miss Yumi Yang. It is an honor and a pleasure, to work for you and with you. You are a Unicorn because you actually proved that for the first time ever, the trickle down theory actually worked.

Cory Barlog, thank you brother. Thank you for believing in me and thank you for having me read for the role. I was the last actor in California to read for it. And Cory said to me he didn’t think I would do it. And if I had known it was a video game back then, I might not. Boy, how things have changed. Matt, Rich, Dori, Bruno, Erica, B, all, everyone who made that volume so special, and so sacred. Everyone. At every level, be it a designer, be it, whatever it was who worked, under extraordinary conditions to get this game out there.

Mr Eric Williams. I think it’s kind of common knowledge that we were honored to go to Tribeca after 2018, and when Cory took me outside and said he wouldn’t be directing the next one, I literally did quit. I quit. And he said no, I vote for Eric. And I said Eric Williams better be a beast. Eric Williams is a motherfucking beast.

I relate to Cory on, kind of a artistic level A level of of that side of me. Eric Williams and I are from such the same place, two different parts of the country. Two different upbringings. But two from a very similar emotional place.

And I’ll never forget. I guess I can’t say what it was, but it was something that moved me, so deeply, and there’s a, there’s a time frame that cinematics have to fit into – hopefully not speeches – and I I couldn’t reel it in, and Eric came over to me, and he just hugged me, and just held me as I was sobbing, and then he said words I will never forget “OK, big guy, now give us one we can use.”

To this amazing, wonderful group of actors, who brought as much or more than I did. Every. Single. Day. I mean we were in there and the bravery of this group of actors who share their heartache. Their loves, their lost loves, their loneliness. I am so grateful and thankful that I got to spend all those days in that volume with you. This is for all of us. Sunny, I wasn’t lying, I voted for you. Your work was astounding. You’re the future of this. Just never forget the two things I hopefully gave you – Hire me, don’t be a douche bag.

To every single person in this room, no matter what game it was you touched, you are heroes because you got so many people in the world through a very difficult, dark time, that’s still not over. Games and the gaming community means so much to this world. There’s so much in the course of dreams and escapism and just being better. Thank you. Thank you to the rest of the nominees. Have a great night. And I met Al Pacino.