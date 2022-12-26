30 Best Third-Person Video Games of 2022

2020 and 2021 were quite a struggle for several industries. For the video game industry, we saw several studios resort to working remotely, which ultimately caused several projects to get pushed back. Fortunately, that just made 2022 a year filled with some truly incredible games. We can’t wait to try some of these titles out, but if you’re looking for some games to keep a tab on then, we have you covered. In this list, we have the best new third-person video games you’ll want to check out this year. With that said, you’ll want to check back on this page as we’ll continue to update it throughout this year.

Disclaimer: Dead Space, Skull and Bones, Forspoken, The Day Before, Hogwarts Legacy, Starfield, Arc Raiders, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 & Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League and Saints Row, Crimson Desert, Little Devil Inside was removed as the games are no longer slated for 2022 or failed to keep their place on this list.

#30 Goat Simulator 3

Developer: Coffee Stain Studios

Publisher: Coffee Stain Studios

Platfrom : PC PS5 XSX|S

Release Date : November 17, 2022

Goat Simulator 3 is the game that no one asked for, but it’s the game you’re getting! The title is as simple as simple can be. You’re going to be a goat, and it’s your job to do whatever a goat does in an open world begging to be goated.

What will you do as a goat? That’s up for you to decide! But you don’t have to decide alone! You can play the game with two friends, and you’ll each be goats doing goat things.

Do you notice we’re not being that specific about the game? That’s because it’s a dumpster fire that people love, and we’re not really sure why.

#29 Submerged: Hidden Depths

Developer: Awaceb

Publisher: Awaceb

Platform: PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S, PC

Release: 2022

Submerged has a new upcoming installment for the franchise with Submerged: Hidden Depths. Within the game, players are going through a non-combat adventure experience. Here, you’re wandering the world that’s flooded. However, among the massive flooded world, you have a variety of cities with small sections above the water surface. You’ll get to explore the world, uncover new areas, and complete a series of puzzles. This is more of an exploration game but made to be more of a relaxing and casual experience.

#28 Gotham Knights

Developer: WB Games Montreal

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: October 21, 2022

It’s been a minute now since we’ve received a Batman video game, and rather than continuing on with another game based around the Dark Knight, we’re getting a unique action RPG on his friends. Gotham Knights is an upcoming title that tells a storyline in which Batman has perished. We don’t know how or why, but Bruce Wayne has lost the fight. Bruce has sent out one last message rather than leaving Gotham City to be devoured by the criminal overlords that would soon pounce at territory. His closest friends were given the alert of his death as he pleas for them to keep Gotham City safe from the evildoers that would deem harm and chaos to its citizens. As a result, players in this game will be able to take the role of Batman’s allies in a brand new storyline. In the mix are Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood.

#27 Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt

Developer: Sharkmob

Publisher: Sharkmob

Platform: PC, PS5

Release: April 27, 2022

We’re sure many of you out there are major fans of vampires, right? Well, if you’ve ever wanted to go to a place and literally “tear it up” vampire-style, we got the game for you via Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt.

In this battle royale style game, you’ll be in the city of Prague, and make your own vampire to team up with others and fight sects of others in order to show who is the dominant blood-sucker here.

You’ll have complete control of what your vampire looks like, and then use a variety of abilities to try and help your team come out on top.

#26 Midnight Ghost Hunt

Developer: Vaulted Sky Games

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Publishers: Coffee Stain Studios, Coffee Stain Publishing

Release date: March 31, 2022

So…who among you are afraid of ghosts? If you’re not, then Midnight Ghost Hunt is for you. In this game, you’ll play 4v4 style with each team of four being a different group.

One group of four will be Ghost Hunters, armed with incredible technology that allows them to sense and then capture ghosts in order to send them back to where they came.

Then, there’s the ghost team, who will be able to fly, possess objects, and more in order to trip up and defeat the Ghost Hunters.

Teamwork is the name of the game here, so work with your squad and make sure you don’t get cocky. All it takes is one mistake and your team is done.

#25 Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate Daemonhunters

Developer: Complex Games

Publisher: Frontier Developments plc

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2022

Warhammer 40K has a diverse lineup of games for you to enjoy, and Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate Daemonhunters is definitely one of the most unique. Mainly because you’ll be in control of a unique group of soldiers known as the Grey Knights, whose entire history is shrouded in mystery.

Regardless of that, you’ll be conscripted to go and fight off a potential galaxy-ending plague known as the Bloom, which is able to infect and then rot planets to their entire core.

You’ll need to command and build up your squad as well as your base of operations in order to take down the Bloom and those wielding it. But be warned, your choices will highly affect what planets survive in this game…or die.

#24 Soulstice

Developer: Reply Game Studios

Publisher: Modus Games

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

Release date: 2022

A holy kingdom has been ransacked by beings from beyond the veil known as Wraiths, and to stop this invasion from continuing, and to reclaim one of their main cities, two sisters have had their souls fused to become what is known as a “Chimera”, and must fight off the monsters in their way.

And that’s just the beginning of Soulstice!

But it’s true, you’ll play as a set of souls-fused sisters, each of whom has their own special abilities and personality, and you must use both of them in order to fight off the challenging Wraiths that are all around you.

Yet, what might be the most monstrous thing is the Order in which you were born into, as they have plans of their own that you might not like…

#23 Thymesia

Developer: OverBorder Studio

Publisher: Team17

Platforms: Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5

Release date: May 2, 2022

In Thymesia, you are part of the Kingdom of Hermes, a once bountiful place that eventually fell to the curse of Alchemy. When an attempt to stop its practice was made, the kingdom fell into ruin, and the only person that can save it is the mysterious one known as Corvus.

But, Corvus has his own problems, as his memories have been scattered throughout the kingdom. Now, you must travel throughout it, battle plague-infested monsters, and unravel the secrets of his mind. Will you be able to unlock the truth, or is it something that no one should ever really know?

…play the game and you’ll find out.

#22 Destroy All Humans 2 – Reprobed

Developer: THQ Nordic

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Platforms: PC, PS5, X/S

Release date: August 30 2022

The Destroy All Humans franchise was as simple in concept as possible. You play as an invading alien and do your best to just screw with humanity at the peak of the “alien craze”.

In Destroy All Humans 2 – Reprobed, you get a remade classic where you will have to go once more to Earth to avenge the loss of one of your alien brethren, and make it very clear that you are the dominant species in this galaxy, not them.

Use a variety of weapons to torture them, including a probe gun, or take over their minds and screw with them in much more hilarious ways.

The choice is yours, have at it!

#21 The Chant

Developer: Brass Token

Publisher: Prime Matter, Koch Media

Platforms: PC, PS5, PS4, XBO, X/S

Release: November 3, 2022

Who wants to go out to an island for a special retreat? Oh, did we forget to mention that this retreat will feature a chant that’ll bring horrifying monsters to the world and basically cause you and your friends to succumb to negative energy that’ll rip your bodies, minds, and spirits part? Oh, we did forget to mention that? Our bad…

But it’s true, after a chant goes wrong, you’ll have to solve the mystery of what actually happened, try and save the survivors, and unlock supernatural powers to help you fight what comes, or flee in order to fight another day.

You’ll need to strengthen your mind, body and spirit on this journey…think you can do that?

#20 Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Developer: Insomniac Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PS4, PS5, PC

Release: August 12, 2022

While it’s not out as of yet, the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered title for the PC is easily one of the most anticipated games coming out this year for PC gamers.

Mainly because this title was a PS4 exclusive for a LONG time, and is still hailed as one of the best superhero games ever alongside games like Arkham City.

You’ll play as Peter Parker (naturally) as he goes to figure out the truth behind a group of villains attacking his city, including the video game debut of Mr. Negative. Swing through the city (and take pictures as you do it!) and then fight “Spider-style” in order to save the day!

And for you PlayStation fans, remember, a sequel to this game is coming.

#19 Elex II

Developer: Piranha Bytes

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Platform: X/S, XBO, PS4, PS5, PC

Release: March 1, 2022

If you enjoy Elex then the sequel is something you might want to check out. Elex II is another action RPG where you once again step into the role of Jax. Now a new invasion causes Jax to fight for peace and potentially unite with factions. There’s plenty of focus around player choices and consequences. You might find NPCs may have problems with the choices you made, and it could result in their departure from the party or further offering you aid.

#18 Sifu

Developer: Sloclap

Publisher: Sloclap

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

Release: February 8, 2022

A beat ‘em up title that we’re excited about this year is Sifu. The video game puts players into a martial artist who finds his entire family was murdered by five assassins. Players will have to seek out and seek revenge from these assassins, but there’s a slight catch. Each time players die, they have a talisman that will allow them to revive. However, each time they are revived, they age several years. This will continue until your eventual death. In which case, you’ll have to restart and attempt another run.

#17 Monster Hunter Rise

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platform: NS, PC

Release: January 12, 2022 PC

Monster Hunter Rise is a game we already had available on the Nintendo Switch last year, 2021. However, the game is receiving a port for the PC platform this year. The video game is quite a bit like the franchise’s previous installments. Players will venture around the map in search of different monsters to take down. Each monster will deliver resources to use for crafting other valuable gear and weapons to use for your next hunt. Also, as the name suggests, there is more focus on vertical play in this game. Players will be able to reach new heights in this particular installment thanks to a grappling hook system. Fortunately, the game was a hit on the Nintendo Switch, and we’re expecting another thrilling experience for the PC platform.

#16 Stray

Developer: BlueTwelve Studio

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

Release: 2022

Stray is a bit of an oddball premise that you might find unique. The overall world is set in the distant future, where landscapes are filled with bright neon colors and droids everywhere. You’re playing the role of a stray cat that’s trying to unravel some mysteries behind the world. We haven’t seen a ton of this game at the moment, but it looks like we’ll get our hands on this game at some point within this year, 2022.

#15 Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developers: Naughty Dog, Iron Galaxy

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5

Release Date: 2022

What do you call it when you get a bundle of Uncharted games for the low price of $50? A treasure, that’s what.

In Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection, you’ll get Uncharted 4 A Thief’s End and Uncharted: Lost Legacy all in one bundle set. These were the last two entries (for now…) in the Uncharted franchise and in many ways, they are the peaks of the series in various ways.

There is a deep story for Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer in both titles, and the gameplay is exactly what you know and love within an Uncharted title. So you honestly have no reason to not just into this fun third-person experience and see what all awaits you.

#14 Splatoon 3

Developer: Nintendo

Publisher: Nintendo

Platform: NS

Release: 2022

Splatoon was a new IP from Nintendo that took on and was released for the Nintendo Wii U. That soon followed up with a sequel for the Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo is not stopping there. A third installment has been confirmed. This is still a third-person shooter where players are taking the role of squid-like critters as they battle for turf across the map. Essentially players are laying down their color ink around the area while fighting off opposing teams from invading.

#13 Evil West

Developer: Flying Wild Hog

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2022

Evil West is a pretty interesting storyline. The game is set in a parallel historical setting of the old west. However, this action RPG is centered around a vampire invasion, and you’re one of the last secret agents trained to handle situations like this. You’ll have to use your skills and high-tech weaponry to fight off a foe that humanity is unprepared for. The game looks rather thrilling, and we’re supposed to see this game hit the marketplace at some point this year. However, at the time of writing this game description, we don’t have a specific release date for Evil West quite yet.

#12 Sniper Elite 5

Developer: Rebellion

Publisher: Rebellion

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2022

The Sniper Elite franchise has been around for quite a long time, and a new installment is coming this year. Sniper Elite 5 will follow the gameplay mechanics and settings that you’re used to with this franchise. You’re battling against Nazis with more focus on taking them out through a high-powered rifle. It’s a very tactical-focused game with a campaign to throw you in different environment locations. These games have always been a solid hit with fans, and we’re curious to see what changes have been made or tweaked from the previous entry, Sniper Elite 4, which initially launched back in 2017.

#11 Horizon Forbidden West

Developer: Guerrilla Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PS4, PS5

Release: February 18, 2022

The PlayStation 4 was filled with exclusive games, but one of the new breakout IPs came from Guerrilla Games. After coming off the Killzone franchise, Horizon Zero Dawn was a unique third-person RPG for this studio. The game was set in the distant future, where humanity has fallen. Those left alive resorted to small tribes with no real information about what life was like when humans were the apex predator. Now massive mechanical beasts roam the world. Players stepped into a young woman named Aloy, who was banished from the tribe as a baby. Taken in and raised by a man who was also banished, Aloy sets off on a journey to discover who she is and why the tribe would banish an innocent baby. Now fans can dive into the latest installment, Horizon Forbidden West. Players are still stepping into the role of Aloy, but a new problem has emerged for this warrior. A plague has emerged that’s killing everything it touches. It’s up to players to discover the source of this plague. While Aloy is skilled and quickly maneuvering around the world, this journey will take her to unfamiliar places with new mechanical beasts and hostile tribes.

#10 Sonic Frontiers

Developer: Sonic Team

Publisher: Sega

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S, NS

Release: November 8, 2022

During The Game Awards 2021, we got the big unveiling of the next Sonic the Hedgehog game. We saw rumors about this game leading up to the reveal, but there’s confirmation now. Unfortunately, we don’t have a ton of information about the game at the moment. This was a game that Sega was hoping to get out into the marketplace in 2021 to meet the 30th anniversary of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. So far, this looks to be an open-world Sonic title that looks a bit like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Sonic Frontiers is slated to release during this year, so new information will likely come out over the next several months as we approach its release date.

#9 The Callisto Protocol

Developer: Striking Distance Studios, Inc., Skybound Entertainment

Publisher: Krafton

Platforms: PC, X/S, PS5

Release: 2022

The Callisto Protocol is a game coming out from Striking Distance Studios and is directed by Glen Schofield. This is the developer behind the Dead Space franchise. There are quite a bit of comparison posts being made already between the two franchises already. Players will find that The Callisto Protocol is set years into the future and within the same universe as PUBG: Battlegrounds. We haven’t seen a ton about this game quite yet, but from the trailer footage released so far, it looks like we’re taking the role of a prisoner. Our protagonist is being transported into Black Iron, a facility within Callisto, Jupiter’s moon. However, you soon find that a hostile alien parasitic beast invades the ship upon arrival.

#8 Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Developer: Game Freak

Publisher: Nintendo, The Pokemon Company

Platform: NS

Release: January 28, 2022

A new Pokemon game is coming to the marketplace this year. This will be a brand new installment released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. There is a difference with this particular installment as it will take place years before the other games. We’re going to be focusing on the Hisui region, which is later known as the Sinnoh region. You’ll also find that there are seamless battle transitions now, so you’re able to jump right into a fight with a random Pokemon you’ll see in the open rather than having random encounters. Additionally, the speed mechanic is a bit different. If you recall previous installments to the franchise, you might remember that speed ultimately determined if you or your opponent attacked first. If you have enough speed, you can trigger two commands during one turn. This could be two attack moves or attack once and then use an item. That alone should change up the strategy for your upcoming battles quite a bit.

#7 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Developer: Traveller’s Tales

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S, NS

Release: 2022

The Lego games are always a blast to play at any age. These are lighthearted games, with simple mechanics and storylines that are often more parodies of the source material. We’ve seen several Lego games in the past that covered the Star Wars franchise. However, we have another Star Wars Lego game release that you’ll want to make a note of. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a game that will hit different events from the nine Skywalker saga episodes. Fortunately, players can jump right into any of the episodes to start the game, or they can make a more linear run. Each episode is said to have six levels, and you’ll find that there are three hundred playable characters. Developers also tweaked the gameplay mechanics a bit. For instance, you’ll have more combo attacks if you’re using a lightsaber, while there are also blasters and Force moves to make use of.

#6 Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Developer: Square Enix

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PS5, PC

Release date: June 2022

Final Fantasy VII is without a doubt one of the most important RPGs ever made, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade however is the modern remaster/remake of the title, and arguably its superior form.

In this title, you’ll not play the whole of FFVII, but the Midgard saga in an expanded and arguably more in-depth form. You’ll go up against the vile Shinra corporation as Cloud Strife and his teammates in Avalanche, and all the while get glimpses of both the past and the future.

The Intergrade version also brings in the Yuffie storyline DLC for you to enjoy, so you have the entirety of the current remake in one place for you to enjoy.

#5 Bayonetta 3

Developer: PlatinumGames

Publisher: Nintendo

Platform: NS

Release: 2022

Bayonetta fans have been eagerly awaiting the launch of the next installment. The developers are hard at work in delivering Bayonetta 3, but the game should hopefully get out into the marketplace this year. We are certainly wondering just how the narrative will be picking up after Bayonetta 2. The development team over at PlatinumGames knows how to deliver a fast-paced and fluid hack and slash experience. Their previous installments were full of thrilling and action-packed gameplay and have grown a massive fan base. Chances are if you played the previous installments, you’re already keeping tabs on Bayonetta 3. Likewise, the previous titles are available on the Nintendo Switch if you haven’t already played. You’ll likely want to go back and play through the first two installments before jumping into this third title release.

#4 A Plague Tale: Requiem

Developer: Asobo Studio

Publisher: Focus Home Interactive

Platform: PC, NS, PS5, X/S

Release: 2022

A Plague Tale: Innocence might have been a surprise release for some as it quickly gained quite a bit of attention when it launched in 2019. However, this year we’re getting a sequel installment. So if you enjoyed the first game, you’d want to check out A Plague Tale: Requiem. This installment will once again follow Amicia and Hugo as they attempt to find a new home. However, they soon realize that they’ll never find peace unless they can lift the curse from Hugo. To stop the flood of rats from following, the duo learns of an island that may finally hold the cure for Hugo. However, just as before this will be a deadly journey where players will need to tap into their powers of sending deadly rats out or sneaking around the area to avoid being detected.

#3 Evil Dead: The Game

Developer: Saber Interactive

Publisher: Boss Team Games

Platform: PC, NS, PS4, PS5, XBO

Release: February 2022

Evil Dead will soon have a game out for fans to enjoy. Evil Dead: The Game is a bit like other titles you might be familiar with, such as Dead by Daylight. Essentially, a group of survivors takes on different iconic character roles. Meanwhile, a hostile player is stepping into the role of a demonic creature. Overall, the game is centered around a portal opening up in our realm allowing monsters to invade. It’s up to players to work together to fight off the different monsters that pop up and complete the necessary objectives to close the portal. This looks like it would be a thrilling party game to play with friends online, and fortunately, we don’t have too much longer to wait before we can try the game out for ourselves. At the moment, the game is slated to launch in February 2022.

#2 God of War Ragnarok

Developer: Santa Monica Studio

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PS4, PS5

Release: 2022

God of War fans was pleasantly surprised when a soft reboot of sorts came out for the PlayStation 4. This time we followed an older Kratos who found a new life and family. However, the game starts up with Kratos’ wife passing away and the Norse mythological gods discovering Kratos’ true identity. Overall, the game was centered around Kratos fighting off these newfound enemies and raising his son. It looks like the developers want to end the Norse mythology storyline a bit quicker, so instead of a trilogy, the sequel will be tossing us into Ragnarok. The fabled storyline based around the end of the world is coming in this installment, and we can’t wait to jump right back into the role of our favorite god-killing protagonist. We haven’t seen too much of this game now, but it should be arriving exclusively on PlayStation consoles this year. With that said, the initial 2018 release for God of War will also hit the PC platform this year. So it could mean that a release for God of War Ragnarok may also hit the PC platform in the coming years.

#1 Elden Ring

Developer: FromSoftware

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: February 25, 2022

FromSoftware is a massive video game development studio, and you’re likely familiar with them from the Souls series. These folks have delivered quite a few thrilling and popular games over the years. However, this year we received their largest game yet, Elden Ring. This new title has players once again in a fantasy world that was helped crafted together with George R.R. Martin. If you’re unfamiliar with the name, he was the author behind the Game of Thrones novels. Players can expect a challenging combat experience but with some slight new twists.

This is an open world with player choice in where they venture to and how they complete their objectives. Stealth can be just as important as brute force attacks, and it looks like there will be quite a few areas to explore with various entrances to uncover.

Bonus

