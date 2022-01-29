Pokemon Legends: Arceus – How To Catch Every Legendary & Mythical Pokemon

After completing the main story of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, you’ll unlock a quest that takes you to the hidden areas of the region that’s now packed with Legendary (and Mythical) Pokemon. These titanic opponents are tricky to capture and immensely powerful right from the get-go. From the unstoppable Regigigas to the flowing grace of Cresselia, going after the legendaries is a fun final challenge to get you through the post-game.

Most of the legendary Pokemon are connected to the “Researcher of Myths” questline, but there are a few others that are totally unrelated. If you want to catch all the rarest Pokemon, you’ll need save files for Pokemon Sword & Shield or Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl on your Nintendo Switch. If you have any save file at all, you’ll unlock bonus requests in the post-game. Check out the full guide below for all the details.

More Pokemon Legends: Arceus guides:

How To Catch Legendary Arceus | How To Catch Mythic Darkrai | How To Catch Mythic Manaphy & Phione | How To Catch Legendary Palkia & Dialga | How To Catch Eevee & Evolve All Forms | How To Catch Pichu, Pikachu & Raichu | How To Craft Pokeballs & Potions | How To Get All 3 Starter Pokemon | How To Earn Tons Of Money With Crafting | How To Hunt Shiny Pokemon | How To Increase Friendship Level Faster | All New Evolution Methods

All Legendary & Mythical Pokemon Locations

Legendary and Mythical Pokemon are unique rare Pokemon you can only find (and catch) be completing special tasks or travelling to hidden areas. There’s only ever one path to catching these types of Pokemon, making them especially tricky to find. You’ll never find these Pokemon wandering around any of the regions.

Palkia & Dialga

After defeating the fifth Royal Pokemon, you’ll get to choose one of two clan leaders — the Diamond Clan and the Pearl Clan. Depending on which clan you choose, you’ll fight the two Legendary Pokemon in a specific order. One will be its regular form, and one will be in its special Origin form.

Pearl Clan : You’ll fight Palkia first, then Origin Dialga as the final boss.

: You’ll fight first, then as the final boss. Diamond Clan: You’ll fight Dialga first, then Origin Palkia as the final boss.

After completing the story, the Clan Leader will give you an item to transform the non-Origin Legendary Pokemon into its Origin form. That way, you can get both Origin Form Pokemon that are totally unique to Pokemon Legends: Arceus. But, if you only want the non-Origin forms, you’ll need to choose wisely.

Heatran

In the post-game (after the story credits) travel to the Survey HQ and begin “The Researcher of Myths” request. Continue the quest until you talk to Cogita. Talk to her to unlock quests for all the different plate locations.

Activate “ The Plate of Firespit Island ” quest. Travel to Firespit Island in the Cobalt Coastlands. Follow the quest markers until you encounter Heatran in an underground cave.

” quest. Travel to Firespit Island in the Cobalt Coastlands. Follow the quest markers until you encounter Heatran in an underground cave. To catch Heatran, you need to use Balls of Mud to disable his fire shield.

Regigigas

In the post-game (after the story credits) travel to the Survey HQ and begin “The Researcher of Myths” request. Continue the quest until you talk to Cogita. Talk to her to unlock quests for all the different plate locations.

Start “The Plate of Snowpelt Temple” quest. Travel to the Alabaster Icelands and follow the markers to unlock the deeper sections of Snowpelt Temple, where you’ll encounter Regigigas.

Cresselia

In the post-game (after the story credits) travel to the Survey HQ and begin “The Researcher of Myths” request. Continue the quest until you talk to Cogita. Talk to her to unlock quests for all the different plate locations.

Accept “The Plate of Moonview Arena” and travel to the Moonview Arena in the Coronet Highlands. There you’ll encounter Cresselia.

Mesprit, Azelf & Uxie

In the post-game (after the story credits) travel to the Survey HQ and begin “The Researcher of Myths” request. Continue the quest until you talk to Cogita. Talk to her to unlock quests for all the different plate locations.

In your request menu, select “ The Plate of the Lakes ” and follow the markers. Each marker leads to one of the three legendary Lake Pokemon. There is one to catch at each marked location.

” and follow the markers. Each marker leads to one of the three legendary Lake Pokemon. There is one to catch at each marked location. One is located in the Obsidian Flatlands, one is in the Crimson Mirelands, and one is in the Alabaster Icelands.

Giratina

Later in “The Researcher of Myths” quest, you’ll complete the 5 plate quests (listed above) and unlock the “Seeking The Remaining Plates” quest.

Follow the steps to battle Volo at the ruins. Defeat Spiritomb and then complete the encounter. Return to Jubilife Village and talk to the Professor to begin the “ On the Trail of Giratina ” quest.

at the ruins. Defeat and then complete the encounter. Return to and talk to the Professor to begin the “ ” quest. This quest sends you to Turnback Cave in the Cobalt Coastlands where you’ll encounter Giratina.

Shaymin

After completing the main story, return to Survey HQ and accept the “A Token of Gratitude” request. Follow the marker to the Obsidian Flatlands and talk to Medi.

Medi will send you toward the Floaro Gardens . You’ll find Shaymin there.

will send you toward the . You’ll find there. This request will only appear if you have a Pokemon Sword & Shield save file on your Nintendo Switch.

Darkrai

After completing the main story, return to Survey HQ and accept the “A Darksome Nightmare” request. Follow the marker to the Coronet Highlands. Travel to the marker (only at Night) to encounter Darkrai.

This request will only appear if you have Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl save file on your Nintendo Switch.

Manaphy & Phione

Pre-Requisite : Before you begin, you need three specific Pokemon in your team. Buizel : A common beach Pokemon in Cobalt Coastlands and in Obsidian Fieldlands . Mantyke : A common water Pokemon in the Cobalt Coastlands . Overquil : To get an Overquil, catch a Qwilfish from the water in Cobalt Coastlands , then master Barb Barrage to unlock Strong Style . Use Strong Style Barb Barrage 20 times to evolve to Overquil.

: Before you begin, you need in your team.

Go to Deadwood Haunt near the Coastland Camp at night and you can easily use Strong Style Barb Barrage 20 times. Rest at the camp to recharge. When you’ve got all three Pokemon, you can begin the quest proper.

Step #1: Put Buizel, Mantyke and Overquil in your team, then rest until Evening in the Cobalt Coastlands.

Step #2: Ride Basculegion to the large spires (that look like horns) at the end of Sand’s Reach. Ride between the two horns, and you’ll get a message that you heard something move.

Step #3: Travel to a cave called Seaside Hollow — it is now unlocked. The cave is in the center of the Cobalt Coastlands map.

Inside the Seaside Hollow cave you’ll find a Lvl. 50 Manaphy and three Level. 35~ Phione. Phione are the little creatures that Manaphy can breed. Manaphy is the only Mythical Pokemon that could breed in previous games — there is no breeding in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, so grab all the Phione you can! You won’t find these rare Pokemon anywhere else.

Arceus

After completing the main story, go to the Survery HQ and accept the quest “The Researcher of Myths” — this lengthy mission will send you to multiple different areas to collect plates. After finishing all the side-quests and getting all the plates, you’ll eventually encounter Arceus.