Pokemon Legends: Arceus – How To Catch Mythic Manaphy & Phione | The Sea’s Legend Request Guide

One of the most mysterious quests of Pokemon Legends: Arceus requires knowledge outside the game. In the third region, you’ll find a request called “The Sea’s Legend” — and there’s nothing else the game will tell you. You’ll have to solve this puzzle yourself and the clue is found in another game entirely. To learn about the legend, you’ll have to visit the Canalave City Library in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

You’ll need to collect three specific Pokemon, travel through a notable landmark, and then explore a cave that unlocks in the region, revealing a new Mythical Pokemon to catch. There are two Mythical Pokemon — Manaphy and its odd offspring Phione. While there is no breeding in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Manaphy is special because it is the only Mythical in the series that could breed. Now you can grab a guaranteed Mythic. All you have to do is conquer this quest.

More Pokemon Legends: Arceus guides:

How To Catch Legendary Arceus | How To Catch Mythic Darkrai | How To Catch Legendary Palkia & Dialga | How To Catch Eevee & Evolve All Forms | How To Catch Pichu, Pikachu & Raichu | How To Craft Pokeballs & Potions | How To Get All 3 Starter Pokemon | How To Earn Tons Of Money With Crafting | How To Hunt Shiny Pokemon | How To Increase Friendship Level Faster | All New Evolution Methods

How To Catch Mythic Manaphy & Phione | Request Solution Guide

To begin the quest “The Sea’s Legend“, you need to unlock the Cobalt Coastlands region and the Coastlands Camp. After starting the mission, the instructions are vague and don’t really tell you what to do. It just states that they “saw something strange in the ocean” — but if you search, you won’t find anything. To complete this special request, you need to follow these steps.

The solution for “The Sea’s Legend” can’t be found in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Instead, you have to find the legend in Canalave City Library — which you can find in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. It isn’t required to actually read the legend — we’ll explain all the steps below.

The Sea’s Legend | Quest Solution

Pre-Requisite : Before you begin, you need three specific Pokemon in your team. Buizel : A common beach Pokemon in Cobalt Coastlands and in Obsidian Fieldlands . Mantyke : A common water Pokemon in the Cobalt Coastlands . Overquil : To get an Overquil, catch a Qwilfish from the water in Cobalt Coastlands , then master Barb Barrage to unlock Strong Style . Use Strong Style Barb Barrage 20 times to evolve to Overquil.

: Before you begin, you need in your team.

Go to Deadwood Haunt near the Coastland Camp at night and you can easily use Strong Style Barb Barrage 20 times. Rest at the camp to recharge. When you’ve got all three Pokemon, you can begin the quest proper.

Step #1: Put Buizel, Mantyke and Overquil in your team, then rest until Evening in the Cobalt Coastlands.

Step #2: Ride Basculegion to the large spires (that look like horns) at the end of Sand’s Reach. Ride between the two horns, and you’ll get a message that you heard something move.

Step #3: Travel to a cave called Seaside Hollow — it is now unlocked. The cave is in the center of the Cobalt Coastlands map.

Inside the Seaside Hollow cave you’ll find a Lvl. 50 Manaphy and three Level. 35~ Phione. Phione are the little creatures that Manaphy can breed. Manaphy is the only Mythical Pokemon that could breed in previous games — there is no breeding in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, so grab all the Phione you can! You won’t find these rare Pokemon anywhere else.

More Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl guides:

How To Catch All Legendary Pokemon | How To Get Mew, Jirachi & Manaphy | How Get A Useful Catcher Pokemon | Where To Find Evolution Stones | All Field Moves | Early Mystery Gifts | Easier Grand Underground Catching | How To Catch Rotom & Change Forms | All Gift & Fossil Pokemon | Ultimate Moves Locations | Shiny Pokemon Hunting Guide | Easy Cash Farming Method | How To Catch Feebas, The Rarest Pokemon | Ditto Breeding Guide | Best XP Grinding Method | How To Expand Secret Base | How To Catch Mesprit