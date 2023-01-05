11 BEST Narrative Games of 2022

There are a ton of games available that don’t focus on a narrative to keep players progressing. However, if you’re someone that enjoys a story to keep you moving along, here are a few picks we think you should be checking out this year. This list is not necessarily ranked just yet. A lot of these games are not out yet, and ranked lists are always opinionated. Still, think of this as a collection of games coming out this year that might have a thrilling narrative campaign to keep your interest.

Disclaimer: Starfield, Hogwarts Legacy, and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake, The Lord of the Rings Gollum, SEASON: A Letter to the future, Open Roads were removed as they are no longer expected in 2022.

#11 The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

Developer: Galactic Cafe / Crows Crows Crows

Publisher: Crows Crows Crows

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One PS5 XSX|S Switch

Release date: April 27, 2022

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe is a game starring Stanley. He arrives at work only to realize that something has happened to his coworkers. What has happened to them? Well, that’s what you need to find out and don’t need to find out.

The game is one of contradictions you’ll need to work through and overcome, as well as don’t work through and don’t overcome.

The game’s expansion brings new areas for you to have fun in and not have fun in, new secrets to locate, and more.

So if you’re up for a mind-bending challenge, go ahead and get this unique title.

#10 Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong

Developer: Big Bad Wolf Studio

Publisher: Nacon

Platform: PC, PS5, PS4, X/S, XBO, NS

Release: May 19, 2022

The Vampire games that are out there right now are indeed varied, but in Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong, you’ll have one that asks you to not just be the vampires, but to choose wisely about what you do with them, as it’ll affect the entire vampire society that you’re in.

In the game, you’ll play as three different vampires with three different stations in society. Through them, you’ll uncover clues, try to solve mysteries, and figure out who is trying to expose the vampires despite them being hidden for so long.

How you use the three’s special abilities and how you talk in conversations will affect you. So be mindful, and be prepared to reap what you sow.

#9 Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals

Developer: Night School Studio

Publisher: Netflix, MWM Interactive

Platform: PC, PS5, PS4, NS

Release: 2022

In the small town of Camena, something odd is going on. Mainly, a set of electromagnetic signals is coming from the town and blocking out all communication within the area.

As a result, Riley Poverly must be brave and return home to figure out what is going on in her home. But what she finds is much bigger, and much darker than she could’ve ever expected.

You’ll play as Riley and have her wade through the mystery, and along the way, every choice you make will determine both the future, and the options you have in the story. Choose to talk to and help everyone, or ignore them whenever you want just because you can.

And of course, use your radio to catch signals and talk with people…and the realm beyond…

#8 New Tales From The Borderlands

Release date: October 21, 2022

Developer: Gearbox Software

Publisher: 2K Games

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Guess what? There STILL ain’t no rest for the wicked! Because New Tales From The Borderlands is coming, and that means it’s time to get into the saddle of some very questionable characters.

In this case, you’ll play as three characters on the literal worst day of their lives. Their planet is being invaded, and they might be the only ones who can stop it! So…go team?

The new game will feature a five-part story that’ll bring in old friends and new faces as you embrace a very cinematic story. Furthermore, your choices will affect all the things that go down in the future. So be sure you understand the choices you make.

#7 Life is Strange Remastered

Developer: Deck Nine

Publisher: Square Enix

Platform: PC, PS4, XBO, NS

Release: February 1, 2022

Life is Strange was a brand new IP from Square Enix, while the initial game installment came from Dontnod Entertainment. Overall, the game follows a young female student named Max who ventures back to her old hometown of Arcadia Bay. Here, she was accepted to a prestigious school for photography classes. While rekindling her relationship with her old childhood best friend, Chloe, Max discovers she can rewind time.

Throughout the episodic journey, Max and Chloe go on a grand adventure to solve some of the town’s darkest secrets. Most of the game is based on exploration, dialogue, and optional choices that helps shape the rest of the narrative campaign. While the game was only released in 2015, a remastered edition is coming this year. This will bring out an overhaul to the visuals and animations. Likewise, the game will come packed with a remastered edition for Life is Strange: Before The Storm, a prequel to Life is Strange. While the first mainline installment followed Max, the prequel will give players a bit more background behind Chloe leading up to the first game.

#6 The Quarry

Release date: June 10, 2022

Developer: Supermassive Games

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

Publishers: 2K Sports, 2K Games

Horror games in the genre are not exactly what people picture at times. Mainly in that they try REALLY hard to go for scares and sometimes it fails. Also, the narrative is usually pretty fantastical. But in The Quarry, a more narrative-focused and low-key approach is taken for the most part.

You play as a set of teenagers who are camp counselors at a camp that they stay a bit too long at. This leads to a series of events that you help dictate and will feel the consequences of. Everything you do could have a life or death choice down the road. Who lives and who dies will be chosen by you whether you realize it or not.

But fear not, you can try and “undo” those deaths…if you do the right things of course.

#5 A Plague Tale: Requiem

Developer: Asobo Studio

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Platform: X/S, PC, NS, PS5

Release: 2022

A Plague Tale: Innocence is a big hit and a thrilling adventure narrative. This was a medieval game where players followed two young children, a young girl named Amicia and her younger brother Hugo. Throughout the campaign, the children are being hunted down as it’s discovered Hugo has a blood curse that gives him the power to control the black plague. While the game had exciting ups and downs for the story, you’ll want to enjoy the game before starting Plague Tale: Requiem, as this game will pick up after the campaign’s events. Players will be diving into the game once again, following the siblings in hopes of curing Hugo from his curse. The only means to find a new home, the duo learns of an island that may hold the key to curing Hugo, but the journey will once again undoubtedly be a challenging one.

#4 Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Release date: August 12, 2022 PC

Developers: Insomniac Games, Nixxes Software

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows

Publishers: Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Originally on the PS4, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is going to entertain a whole new crop of people when it comes out on PC soon. The reason for this is simple, the game is awesome, and was that way from the moment it arrived.

In it you’ll play as Peter Parker, who is trying his hardest to balance life as Peter and life as Spider-Man. But when a whole bunch of villains start to pop up in New York all at once, he’ll have to fight harder than ever before to make things happen and save the day.

Experience New York City like never before as you swing around a VERY accurate recreation and take on tasks big and small. All in a day’s work for the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

#3 Horizon Forbidden West

Developer: Guerrilla Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PS4, PS5

Release: February 18, 2022

Horizon Zero Dawn was a massive success for the PlayStation 4. Overall the game was throwing players into a new game set well into the future. Humanity had fallen, and it’s left the world dominated by massive mechanical beasts. Now fans of the original game can prepare for its sequel, Horizon Forbidden West. In this upcoming game, players step right back into the role of Aloy, where she now has a new threat to her tribe. A plague has struck the land, and it’s quickly killing all life. Players will be forced into venturing into the unknown lands of the west coast in search of the source for this plague.

Of course, Aloy will encounter new hostile mechanical beasts and hostile tribes along the way. Fortunately, the game is available right now. Unfortunately, Horizon Forbidden West is only on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms right now. So, those on the PC platform might not receive the game. But there’s a chance we might see the game finally launched on PC in the coming years, much like the first installment.

#2 Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Developer: Techland

Publisher: Techland

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S, NS

Release: February 4, 2022

If you enjoyed Dying Light, you’ve likely been waiting on its sequel, Dying Light 2 Stay Human. The game is actually a sequel that takes place decades after the original game’s events. Players will be diving into the game as a new protagonist, Aiden, where you’re trying to live in one of the last safe havens of the world. With a map several times larger than the first game, there is quite a bit of freedom to explore.

Overall, the game will have players interacting with the different factions that run the city while you’ll scavenge for items to craft different gear. Just like the first game, players will have to make use of the parkour system to maneuver around the city quickly. You can sprint, vault, and climb to get away from the hostile undead horde that the city is constantly trying to fight off. However, some sections might close off in the city. As mentioned, you’ll have to interact with the different factions and, depending on your actions, could cause a rift with one of the groups and completely alter the city.

#1 God of War: Ragnarok

Release date: November 9, 2022

Developer: Santa Monica Studio

Genres: Action-adventure game, Fighting game, Hack and slash

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

The work of a God (and his boy) is never done.

God of War returned on the PS4 and change the game and narrative of the series forever, and now with God of War: Ragnarok, Kratos and Arteus are going to have their hands full as they do whatever they can to stop the end of days that is coming.

The Norse pantheon awaits you, and with it comes new challenges like Thor himself, as well as facing new threats like the monstrous Fenrir.

Will Kratos have to revert back to his old ways in order to stop the end of days? And how will Arteus grow in this new adventure? You’ll find out this November!