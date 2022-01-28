Pokemon Legends: Arceus – All New Evolution Methods | Hisui Evolutions Guide

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is a different kind of Pokemon game. So much of the gameplay has changed, the evolution methods had to change too. While most evolutions are (basically) the same, there are some that are wildly different. For example, trade Pokemon have been freed and can now evolve without trading. A new item called a Linking Cord can be found in Space-Time Distortion events, and with the Linking Cord you can simply evolve Pokemon like Haunter straight into Dengar. No need to swap him around with friends.

Even the act of evolving has changed. You’ll no longer evolve automatically once you complete a Pokemon’s requisites for transformation. You’ll have to select the evolution manually from the Pokemon’s menu — and different events can trigger an evolution. Instead of leveling up, you can trigger evolutions by completing Studies. Hold Items aren’t in the game, so any Hold Items used for evolving can now be used like any other Evolution Stone. There are more changes you need to know about, so check out the full list of exclusive evolution methods below.

More Pokemon Legends: Arceus guides:

How To Catch Legendary Arceus | How To Catch Mythic Darkrai | How To Catch Legendary Palkia & Dialga | How To Catch Eevee & Evolve All Forms | How To Craft Pokeballs & Potions | How To Get All 3 Starter Pokemon | How To Earn Tons Of Money With Crafting | How To Hunt Shiny Pokemon | How To Increase Friendship Level Faster

All New Evolution Methods | Hisui Evolutions Guide

The Hisui Region introduces unique methods to evolve old and new Pokemon. Some old evolution methods have been updated to work with the new systems exclusive to Pokemon Legends. Other evolution methods are completely new.

There are no Hold Items, so any items that were previously needed for evolving Pokemon can now be used like other standard Evolution Items. Evolution is also not triggered automatically — you’ll need to manually allow evolution in the Pokemon menu.

The methods listed below are either entirely new methods or alternate methods for evolving. Usually, the old method for evolution will still work — in the case of “Linking Cord” Pokemon, that means trading the Pokemon. Now you can get “Linking Cords” (and other Evolution Items) as random drops in Space-Time Distortion events.

Press [Ctrl+F] to quickly find the Pokemon you’re looking for.

Kadabra

Evolves into Alakazam: Use Linking Cord Evolution Item

Machoke

Evolves into Machamp: Use Linking Cord Evolution Item

Graveler

Evolves into Golem: Use Linking Cord Evolution Item

Haunter

Evolves into Gengar: Use Linking Cord Evolution Item

Voltorb

Evolves into Electrode: Use Linking Cord Evolution Item

Scyther

Evolves into Kleavor: Use Linking Cord Evolution Item

Sneasel

Evolves into Sneasler: Use Linking Cord Evolution Item

Ursaring

Evolves into Ursaluna: Use Linking Cord Evolution Item

Nosepass

Evolves into Probopass: Use Linking Cord Evolution Item

Qwilfish

Evolves into Overqwil: Use “Barb Barrage” Strong Style move 20 times.

Stantler

Evolves into Wyrdeer: Use “Psyshield Barrage” Agile Style move 20 times.

Basculin

Evolves into Basculegion: Sustain 294 recoil damage without being KO’d.

More Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl guides:

How To Catch All Legendary Pokemon | How To Get Mew, Jirachi & Manaphy | How Get A Useful Catcher Pokemon | Where To Find Evolution Stones | All Field Moves | Early Mystery Gifts | Easier Grand Underground Catching | How To Catch Rotom & Change Forms | All Gift & Fossil Pokemon | Ultimate Moves Locations | Shiny Pokemon Hunting Guide | Easy Cash Farming Method | How To Catch Feebas, The Rarest Pokemon | Ditto Breeding Guide | Best XP Grinding Method | How To Expand Secret Base | How To Catch Mesprit