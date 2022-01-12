13 NEW MMO Games of 2022

Those of you interested in MMO or MMORPG releases will find plenty to get anticipated about this year. In this list, we’re going to highlight some of the best games we think you should check into for this calendar year. However, don’t look too much into the ranking of these games. Rankings are always opinionated, and these games can easily shift around during the year. So instead, think of this as just a collection of anticipated releases of the year.

#13 Palia

Developer: Singularity 6

Publisher: Singularity 6

Platform: PC

Release: NA

Palia is an upcoming title that puts players into a high fantasy world. In this world, magic thrives, but the human species had disappeared thousands of years ago. No one knows what happened to the human race, but suddenly the world of Palia finds humans returning. Players will be stepping into the role of a newly re-emerged human as you attempt to uncover the mystery behind the sudden disappearance.

#12 Zenith: The Last City

Developer: TribeVR

Publisher: TribeVR

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Zenith: The Last City acts like your typical MMORPG. It’s a game where you’re tossed into a fantasy world, and from there, you’re actively trying to level up. You’ll grind for XP, fight off hostile creatures, explore, find loot, craft better gear, and meet other players. However, what makes this game different is that this is a VR MMO title. Players will be going through the game world with more immersion, and it could sway players to dust off some of that VR gear you have laying around to try another VR take of the MMO genre.

#11 Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons

Developer: ArenaNet

Publisher: ArenaNet

Platform: PC

Release: February 2022

Guild Wars 2 was released back in 2012, and we’re getting ready to receive the third expansion to the game this year. Being an expansion, players can expect quite a bit of content to be added to the game. There’s a new storyline, mounts, masteries, legendary weapons, strike missions, a guildhall, and Bestiaries. Now with that said, you can enjoy the core game for free, so if you’re just starting out, you not only have the base game but the other two expansions, Path of Fire and Heart of Thrones, before you get into End of Dragons.

#10 Blue Protocol

Developer: Bandai Namco

Publisher: Bandai Namco

Platform: PC

Release: NA

Blue Protocol is a game being developed and published by Bandai Namco. It’s an anime-style action RPG and from the footage showcased, it looks like there are plenty of big monsters to fight off, but again there’s not a lot to highlight at this point. Initially, this game was only set to be available in Japan with no plans of bringing it to other markets. However, that has since seemingly been changed as we might find Blue Protocol getting a global expansion. If that’s the case, the title could release this year worldwide. We didn’t see it come out in 2021 as most of us expected, so for now, it looks like the game is under a closed beta status in Japan.

#9 Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen

Developer: Visionary Realms

Publisher: Visionary Realms

Platform: PC

Release: NA

Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen is an upcoming video game by developers Visionary Realms. The story revolves around several pantheon gods who have fallen in devotees causing them to be ripped from their planar realms and tossed into the world as living godkings. Seeking to reclaim their planar power, these godkings and their followers will stop at nothing to regain their divine position. Though players can go through some of the campaigns themselves, Pantheon’s progression focuses on player interactions, friends, and, lastly, trustworthy allies.

#8 Mad World

Developer: Jandi Soft

Publisher: Jandi Soft

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Mad World from Jandi Soft has a unique look to it. Visually, the game has a hand-drawn aesthetic, and that’s going to be the first thing you notice when it comes to Mad World. Set up as a 2D isometric MMORPG, players will find Mad World in a post-apocalyptic world. It’s all about combat in this game with the survival of the fittest in mind. Players will have to face off all sorts of boss encounters as they venture into the open world, collecting loot and gear that further buffs their characters up. You might enjoy most from this game because it’s a browser MMORPG experience. There’s no need to install anything to enjoy this game. All players have to do is log online, and from there, you should have no problems playing this game on your favorite web browser.

#7 Project TL

Developer: Team TL

Publisher: NCSOFT

Platform: PC, Android, iOS

Release: NA

Project TL has quite a lengthy history behind it. The video game first started as a sequel to Lineage, even hitting beta during 2016. However, the development studio opted to scrap the project and rebooted the game. Since then, it’s been subjected to several delays. We’re still waiting for more details to come out for the game as the development team has been keeping a pretty low profile on the video game since its announcement.

There have been talks of a closed beta hitting for this game in 2020, but that was only for South Korea, which would have put this game’s release in 2021 for other markets. However, with this worldwide pandemic going on right now, several projects have been delayed, and that might have been one of the reasons we didn’t see Project TL hit the marketplace quite yet. Still, this title has gained a following of fans patiently waiting for the next shred of news from the folks over at NCSoft.

#6 Project BBQ

Developer: Neople

Publisher: Neople

Platform: PC

Release: NA

Project BBQ was something teased a couple of years ago, and it was last month that we got new gameplay footage for the game. This is an upcoming anime MMORPG from Neople Action Studio. If you’re familiar with Dungeon Fighter Online MMO this game acts as a parallel universe of that title. We’ll see certain characters live and their actions in the world through this game. Visually the gameplay has us excited to jump in and see what this game is all about. Of course, if you want to get the full experience, you might want to go ahead and dive into Dungeon Fighter Online MMO.

#5 Chrono Odyssey

Developer: Npixel, Gameplex Co

Publisher: Npixel Co

Platform: X/S, PC, PS5

Release: 2022

Chrono Odyssey is a relatively new video game announcement from Npixel. The title is a typical fantasy medieval video game set where players are battling an assortment of mythical creatures using an array of melee weapons and magic. What has been unveiled so far is that the title will put players into the role of a special organization called Idraiginn that’s in the battle against the fabled 12 gods. We know that his story will have some kind of aspect with time and space as well. Not to mention that the composer is behind the title is Cris Velasco, who is known for a few video game franchises such as God of War and Overwatch. Currently, the game is slated for a planned release in 2022 for both PC and mobile platforms.

#4 Lost Ark

Developer: Tripod Studio, Smilegate RPG

Publisher: Smilegate, Amazon Games

Platform: PC

Release: February 11, 2022

Lost Ark is another MMORPG title available in certain markets for years while those in the west are still waiting to get their hands on it. This Diablo-style video game title has had a strong following since it was released in Korea in 2018. Players are tossed into an open world to sail out to unique lands and hunt down treasure. From there, it’s all about taking on quests, completing mini-games, gathering resources, and eventually taking control of your very own island. As mentioned, the game was available for a few years now, but we are set to receive Lost Ark here in the west at some point this February. Just when exactly the title launches this year will remain to be seen, but fans are eagerly awaiting to dive into the action and battle against a demonic legion.

#3 Corepunk

Developer: Artificial Core

Publisher: Artificial Core

Platform: PC

Release: NA

Corepunk is a top-down MMORPG that is similar to Diablo but far more colorful. In this game, players are dropped into a seamless open-world filled with places to discover, and from the footage showcased, it looks like you can end up in the scorching deserts to a metropolis city. Much like other MMORPG titles, players will start by picking their class and then can build their character up with new skills and gear sets. Meanwhile, as you venture out into the world, you’ll encounter several NPCs, all with quests to take on. There are, of course, some of the standard MMORPG elements to the game, such as trading, dungeons clearing, and PvP battles.

#2 Ashes of Creation

Developer: Intrepid Studios

Publisher: Intrepid Studios

Platform: PC

Release: NA

Ashes of Creation is a game that has quite a few people hyped. Visually from the game marketing material released, it looks a bit like a supernatural Assassin’s Creed-style game with a focus on using bows and stealth to sneak around enemies. However, there’s a ton of mythical creatures such as dragons and spellcasting as well. Overall, the game is set in a medieval fantasy world where civilization is consistently disrupting the natural order leaving behind more fierce monsters attempting to overtake the world once again. Players will be able to explore and shape this world up freely. A big aspect of this open-world MMORPG is that the choices players have made through this game will either close off certain quests or open up new quest opportunities, thus altering the storyline for your player.

#1 The Day Before

Developer: FNTASTIC

Publisher: MYTONA

Platform: PS5, X/S, PC

Release: June 21, 2022

The Day Before is a highly anticipated survival game set in the post-apocalypse. Humanity has been exposed to a new virus that has been unleashed onto the world. Now zombies roam the open world and have claimed major cities. Those left alive are forced into carefully exploring these areas for precious resources and gear. However, you’ll want to be careful now to cause a horde to notice your position. Unfortunately, the undead is not your only threat out in the world. Instead, other players are actively enjoying this game, which could mean that you’ll come across some hostile groups of players. Some might be looking for easy prey to acquire better loot, while others could be friendly. This is a game that’s best played with friends to help watch each other’s back as you attempt to survive day in and day out.