Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach – How To Unlock The Secret Daycare Room | Up, Up And Away Guide

You can’t complain about the number of secrets in Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach. The game is absolutely packed with hidden endings, Easter eggs, and secrets. And we’re adding another onto the pile. Deep in the optional Daycare Theater, players can find a mysterious poster showing four pirate-themed animatronic characters. There are four cut-out standees around the Mega Pizzaplex, and flashing each one with your FazCamera causes their eyes to light up. Flashing all four unlocks a hidden room in the Daycare, which also gives you access to a secret achievement AND a collectible required for yet another hidden ending. Because there aren’t enough secret endings already, right?

How To Unlock The Secret Daycare Theater Room | Up, Up And Away Guide

To find a hidden note, gold plush collectible, and earn a secret achievement / trophy by playing a hidden Balloon Boy arcade game, you’ll find to find four cutouts. Before you can get started on this mini Easter egg quest, you’ll need to unlock the Camera. The camera is acquired if you follow the Monty’s Golf mission, which takes you to the Daycare Theater area.

In the Daycare Theater, you’ll find a suspicious poster with animatronic pirates. The poster is located in the main theater room — at the top of the stairs, on the south wall. The poster hides a hidden room — if you take pictures of the matching characters with the FazCamera, the eyes on the poster will glow white. The cutout eyes will also glow white when you use the flash function.









All the cutouts and their locations:

Chica : Atrium – Check the Kid’s Cove area for a Chica cardboard cutout. It’s in the southeast of Level 1.

: Atrium – Check the Kid’s Cove area for a Chica cardboard cutout. It’s in the southeast of Level 1. Freddy : Backstage – In the Rehearsal room behind the main stage. Access the Rehearsal Room through the door in Rockstar Row. The standee is next to the Save Station.

: Backstage – In the Rehearsal room behind the main stage. Access the Rehearsal Room through the door in Rockstar Row. The standee is next to the Save Station. Foxy : Daycare Theater – In the Basement, in the room next to where you acquire the maze key.

: Daycare Theater – In the Basement, in the room next to where you acquire the maze key. Bonnie: West Arcade – Found in the Fazcade where you encounter DJ Music Man. Go to the Level 2 maintenance hallway past the Security Office. It’s to the left of the breaker switch.

Once you find all four and flash them with the FazCamera, return to the poster in the Daycare Theater. The poster will now open and reveal a hidden room. In this room you’ll find a note, a gold plush (required for the secret fire escape ending) and the Balloon Boy arcade game. Playing this arcade game will unlock the Up, Up And Away achievement / trophy.