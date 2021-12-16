GTA Online: The Contract – Is The GTA DLC Free? | How To Play

With The Contract DLC out for GTA Online, many fans wonder if it will cost anything.

After almost half a year, Rockstar Games released a feature update for GTA Online. The Contract DLC is a storyline-based update featuring some of your favorite GTA 5 characters like Franklin Clinton, Lamar Davis, and Chop. With many more surprises in the update like celebrity cameos, new vehicles, and weapons, the new update is definitely worth playing. For all of you who are looking to try out the newest features added to the game, here are a few answers to some of the most common questions.

For everyone who is wondering if the DLC will cost anything to download, the answer is no it will not. Rockstar Games released The Contract DLC for GTA Online absolutely free for anyone who owns the game. The new missions, properties, and businesses in the game can be enjoyed by each and every GTA Online player. Not to mention the collaboration between Dr Dre and Rockstar Games for the second time.

Where can you buy GTA Online from?

If you would like to experience Dr Dre’s new album in GTA Online, you can buy the game if you don’t already own it on the PC, Xbox One and the PS4 for now. The game is available on the Steam store, Epic Games Store and the Rockstar Launcher for players looking to play GTA Online on Xbox can purchase it from the Microsoft store. For Playstation 4 players , you can log into the Playstation store and pick up a copy of the game. Each store has a slightly different rate according to the platform and where you are buying the game from.

What can you do in the GTA Online The Contract DLC

GTA Online The Contract DLC has a lot to offer for fans of the series. Including new tracks on the radio, a story in which you will get to assist Dr Dre with releasing new music and much more. The Agency has many new missions that players can dive into and make more money in GTA Online. Besides the feature update, Rockstar Games constantly updates GTA Online every week with new challenges and daily quests to complete for players to be engaged.