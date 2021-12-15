Halo Infinite: How To Get The Most OP Gun In The Game | Secret Scorpion Gun Guide

Fans of Halo Infinite have discovered the most game-breaking gun in the game — and you can get it before entering the open-world for the first time. The insanely powerful “Scorpion Gun” just might be the latest version of the “Scarab Gun” from Halo 2.

It does exactly what you’d think. The “Scorpion Gun” fires a tank shell like the Scorpion Tank’s main cannon. Even better, this explosive weapon doesn’t harm the player. You’re free to run around with it and blast everything, turning a difficult game into an absolute breeze if you’re feeling it. And yes, this gun is still available on Legendary Difficulty. If you’re struggling to unlock the Legendary completion achievement, this gun makes that task so much easier. Like, absurdly easier.

And if you’ve checked out our Fort Tremonius Airstrike Easter egg guide, you already know exactly how to earn this special, secret, maybe glitched-out gun. The “Scarab Gun” from Halo 2 was an invisible gun that fired blasts from a Scarab’s main cannon — Scarabs being enormous walking spider-crab tanks that are roughly five stories tall. The “Scorpion Gun” sounds a lot wimpier. But in terms of gameplay, you can keep this thing for the entire game.

How To Get The Scorpion Gun | Easter Egg Guide

If you know how to launch the Airstrike Easter Egg, you know how to get this gun. Even if you don’t, we’ll give a quick explanation right here — in Outpost Tremonius, before leaving the level and entering the open-world through the Pelican, you need to press three hidden buttons.

Step #1: Launch the Airstrike Easter Egg In Outpost Tremonius

To activate this Easter egg, you need to find three red buttons and press them in a specific order. This can ONLY BE DONE before leaving Fort Tremonius — returning to the area later in the open-world will now allow you to collect the Scorpion Gun.

Red Switch #1: As you exit the interior at the start of the mission, go right and back around the Banished structure. Find it near the cliffs to your left. Keep going this path and you can also find some hardlight Forerunner weapons.

Red Switch #2: Look at the giant ship crash above the outpost — there’s a crate, almost directly above a Banished machinegun post you’ll have to fight past on the hill leading to the landing pad level exit.

Red Switch #3: The final switch is at the front of the crashed ship. There are two big gun turrets on the side — go to the closest turret to find a dead body with the final button.

Step #2: Collecting The Scorpion Gun

Next, you need to actually collect the gun. This can be done during / while the Airstrike Easter egg is going on.

Go to the northern gun battery on the crashed ship. The one just north of the gun battery where we pressed the third red switch.

on the crashed ship. The one just north of the gun battery where we pressed the third red switch. Stand on the righthand gun barrel — while standing on the tip, face north. Look the direction the gun is facing.

— while standing on the tip, face north. Look the direction the gun is facing. If you’re standing at just the right spot, and in the right direction, a “Pick Up” prompt will appear.

Grab the gun, and the Scorpion Gun will swap in. This gun is totally invisible and makes it impossible to perform animations like melee. It also fires tank shells from a Scorpion Tank! The gun has unlimited ammo, and the explosions from the shells don’t hurt you. You can effectively blast enemies in melee range and you’ll be unaffected.

And you can keep the gun. It stays with you after loading screens, and stays with you even you save and exit. The only way to lose the Scorpion Gun is to swap it for a different gun and drop it on the ground — you can swap between your two held weapons and still keep it.

The Scorpion Gun still spawns on Legendary Difficulty, and can be kept very far into the game. There might be a point it will is removed and replaced, but that’s far into the game. You’ll be able to use it a long time in the open-world, which is the deadliest place when attempting to explore on Legendary. If you’re looking for an early boost, this is the best gun to grab.