Call Of Duty: Vanguard Needs to Fix The Franchise’s Storage Problem

The Call of Duty franchise has had an issue with taking up an insane amount of storage for a few years now, Call of Duty: Vanguard needs to fix it. For those not in the know, the Call of Duty games of recent years have taken up truly insane amounts of storage. Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War currently takes up a ridiculous 283GB on PlayStation 5. That’s nearly half the available storage of the console! On Xbox, Cold War takes up 182GB. That’s exactly half the capacity that the Xbox Series S comes with and one-quarter of what is available on the Series X. Modern Warfare is 289GB on Xbox, leaving just 70GB left-over for Series S owners.

This cannot continue. Activision has the ability to make the file sizes smaller, no other game even comes close to the file sizes of recent Call of Duty games. It’s completely disrespectful to consumers to make them choose between your game and anything else. With the switch to SSDs for the new generation of consoles storage sizes of consoles have stayed the same compared to last-gen, yet Call of Duty just keeps getting bigger and bigger.

Activision has to put a stop to this with Call of Duty: Vanguard. It is unacceptable to continue subjecting players to these ridiculous file sizes. It’s not like the recent Call of Duty games have had massive improvements to justify the excessive file sizes. Black Ops 4, 2018’s Call of Duty release, comes in at 94GB. Pretty standard for a PS4/Xbox One game. What justified the 3x increase from 2018 to 2019, when Modern Warfare was released? The games haven’t changed that much.

We don’t know what the file size will be for Call of Duty: Vanguard. I’m willing to bet that it hasn’t changed much but consumers deserve better treatment from Activision. It is unacceptable to be releasing games, with minor changes, that take up half of a console’s storage when other games do more with 100GB or less. Right now, you can download Far Cry 6, Red Dead Redemption 2, Back 4 Blood, and Destiny 2 for less than one Call of Duty on Xbox. I suggest you do just that if Vanguard continues this trend.