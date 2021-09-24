Diablo 2: Resurrected – Yes, The Secret Cow Level Is Back | How To Unlock

Despite worries from the Diablo 2: Resurrected beta that the Secret Cow Level had been cut, we can all breathe easy — the Secret Cow Level is in the full game, and accessing it isn’t that difficult. If you’ve never experienced this infamous secret, the Secret Cow Level is exactly what it sounds like. By opening a mysterious portal, adventurers can explore a ruined Tristram full of diabolical Hell Bovines armed with massive swords. Cutting through the armies of the angry cows leads to the Cow King boss fight. And you can experience it all in beautiful remade graphical glory in Diablo 2: Resurrected.

The Diablo 2 Secret Cow Level is one of the foundational secret levels in video games — its so magical, Blizzard tried to recapture the magic in Diablo 3 with the hidden Whimsyshire level. Even recent games are paying tribute to the Secret Cow Level. Recently, Minecraft Dungeons included its own Secret Mooshroom Level. As long as Diablo-like games exist, there will be Secret Cow Levels. And now you can check out the original.

What the original D2 Secret Cow Level looked like. Image Source: [1]

How To Unlock The Secret Cow Level | Portal Spawn Guide

To spawn the portal to the secret cow level, you need to first defeat Baal on your chosen difficulty. The secret cow level can be accessed on all Normal, Nightmare, or Hell difficulty.

After defeating Baal, go to Tristram in Act 1 and collect Wirt’s Leg from his body in the northwest edge of the ruins.

in Act 1 and from his body in the northwest edge of the ruins. Next, return to the Rogue Encampment and combine Wirt’s Leg with a Tome of Town Portal with the Horadric Cube.

Doing so will spawn the Secret Cow Level portal. That’s it! Just remember, you must perform this action in the Rogue Encampment or it won’t work. If you’re online, you can enter other player’s Secret Cow Level portal or you can invite allies into your portal. No matter who opens a portal online, you will not be locked out of making your own Secret Cow Level like in the original game. There are no restrictions.

And that’s really it! Unlocking the level is very simple for anyone that’s already finished the game. Diablo 2 is so popular, there are some players crushing the story in their sleep — now you can relive the Secret Cow Level as many times as you want. You’re free to farm Hell Bovine infinitely. That’s an unexpected treat for long-time fans.