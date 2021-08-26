Psychonauts 2: How To Find All Collectibles In Compton’s Cookoff | 100% Guide

Don’t get sliced and diced in Compton’s Cookoff, a wild level in Psychonauts 2 where you’re stuck on a gameshow set, avoiding obstacles and preparing dishes with demented oversized devices. You won’t have time to hunt for collectibles during the game itself — there’s a strict time limit — but you can return later via the Collectible Unconscious to replay the level. And this is one stage that’s easier to navigate than most.

The entire level is set on a single stage, so you won’t need to warp anywhere with your little worm friend. There’s one downside to having everything set in a single stage… all the figments don’t appear normally. If you try to hunt all the figments down in the normal stage, you’ll notice you can clear the whole place out but you still won’t find them all. That’s because more figments appear after each round of the gameshow. All the collectibles other than figments can be found at any time. Basically, its okay to wait until you win to start hunting figments. We’ve got locations for everything below. And some of these collectibles are especially deviously hidden here.

All Collectibles Locations | Compton’s Cookoff

There are 6 different types of collectibles to find in Psychonauts 2 — Memory Vaults, Emotional Baggage, Fragments, Nuggets of Wisdom, and Half-A-Minds. Finding them gives you +1 rank and a point to upgrade your powers.

Emotional Baggage #1: Dufflebag – The tag is located on the water blue path. Near the start, look left for a hidden net path. Use Mental Connection to reach this tag.

The bag is located behind the chopper device — look behind the pig chopper’s knife arm.

Emotional Baggage #2: Suitcase – The tag is very tricky. Its located behind the big sign above the frog grill.

The bag is located on the boiling water path. On the winding path before the bouncy net, look down to see the case.

Emotional Baggage #3: Purse – The tag is on the bleacher between the blender and the grill path.

The bag is located on the path to the grill. Look between the grill burners that zig-zag up to the actual cooking device.

Half-A-Mind #1: Reward for completing the first round of the gameshow.

Half-A-Mind #2: Finish the second recipe round under the time limit.

Emotional Baggage #4: Hatbox – The tag is on the grind rail above and to the right of the chopper path. Jump on any grind rail and ride to that corner of the set.

The box is located on the bleachers between the grill path and the chopper path.

Memory Vault #1: Found near the chopper device. Look to the left of the pig chopper, on a small ledge.

Memory Vault #2: Next to the blender device.

Nugget of Wisdom #2: Found on top of the blender. To reach it, look around the left edge of the boiler, to the left. There’s a Dark Thought Mental Connection — follow them. Requires the Dark Thoughts upgrade.

Nugget of Wisdom #1: On the slide between the grill and the blender.

Emotional Baggage #4: Steamer – The final tag is rewarded for completing Round 3 of the gameshow under the time limit.