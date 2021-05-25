Biomutant: How To Get The Flying Mount & Blimp

Running around on the ground too lame for you in the strange world of Biomutant? There are multiple ways to take to the skies instead, and we’re going to show you how to get both. There’s a flying mount you can ride freely to glide all over and get a great view of the World Tree — and there’s even a blimp you can fix up. This seriously is one of the strangest games, because both of these are optional side-quests that are incredibly easy to miss. One can be accessed right at the start of the game, and you can start flying around before you’ve united any of the tribes. Just check out the quickie guides below for instructions.

Where To Get A Flying Mount?

To get the Flying Mount (Batnam-nam) you need to reach Knack Hill in Sector 7D. Knack Hill is located between Sknapptrutt Outpost and Skvpoon Outpost. Talk to Pebble at Knack Hill and complete his quest ‘Pebble’s Reward’ — which tasks you with reaching the top of the hill and finding the nest for Batnam-nam.

Follow the objective markers all the way to the top, and you’ll reach the nest after sliding down a rope. With the flying mount, you can reach certain areas that were impossible to reach before.

Where To Get The Blimp?

The Blimp can be acquired at the Blimpstation, directly between Pichu Fortress and Lotus Fortress. Enter through the large doors and you’ll meet Lobo underground. Complete all her side-quests and you’ll unlock the Gullblimp. The Gullblimp is a flying vehicle that can only be used in the Kluppydunes area of the map thanks to the high winds.

To complete all of her jobs, you’ll need to acquire a Heat Resistant Suit. When you enter an extreme heat area, a quest marker will automatically appear showing you how to find it.