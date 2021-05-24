8 Best PlayStation 4 Motorcycle Games

There are a ton of different racing games that hit the marketplace regularly. From intense speeds, supped-up vehicles, arcade-like gameplay to simulation-based, there’s a racing game for just about everyone. In this list, we’re going to highlight some of our favorite motorcycle and bike racing video games that are currently available to pick up and play on the PlayStation 4.

#8 Grand Theft Auto V

A game that you might not have expected to see on this list is Grand Theft Auto V. It’s a title that was incredibly popular and you might already own a copy yourself. While racing is not the focus in the single-player campaign, you can race in different events online. Likewise, with the large open-world map full of roads to race around in, it’s not difficult to have fun just mindlessly going around the city of Los Santos.

With all that said, there is a good range of different motorcycles that you can pick up in Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online. Now they are not branded by real-world companies, but you’ll find plenty of popular clone bikes whether you’re after something like a Harley or a Kawasaki.

#7 Road Redemption

Road Redemption is a vehicular combat arcade racing game. It’s a spiritual successor to the Road Rash video game series if you’re familiar with the IP. In this title, players are racing around on motorcycles as they attempt to reach the finish line first. However, what makes this game a bit more brutal is the fact that you’ll have melee weapons to attempt at beating competitors off their bikes when you’re racing up next to them. It’s also a game that had plenty of interest from fans as the developers were able to raise enough money to see their project through development on Kickstarter.

While there are a variety of different maps to race around in, the end goal is the same which is taking out the competition. This can be anything from using a bat, firing a gun, or simply kicking them all while you’re racing through intense speeds. Of course, you’ll need to be careful not to get hit yourself by the competitors or police officers that are attempting to stop the race from continuing.

#6 MX VS ATV All Out

The MX vs ATV games has been around for a good while with the latest installment being 2018 MX vs ATV All Out. As the name suggests the game is all about different offroad bikes, ATVs, and UTVs to take out and race around in. There are different courses along with an open world for players to race around in but on top of it all, there’s a focus on players doing some intense stunts. As players progress, they’ll be able to make different upgrades to their vehicles to ensure that they have enough performance parts to compete against the stiff competition. There’s also an online mode where up to sixteen players can join in and play together.

#5 The Crew 2

The Crew 2 is all about racing throughout the country. However, you’re not limited to a specific vehicle here as the game allows players to quickly transform what they are driving on the fly. For instance, you could go from a car to a boat, plane, or in our case in the list, bikes. Players can participate in races or simply freely roam around the open-world roads. There’s also quite a nice list of motorcycles for players to hop on and race around from BMW, Ducati, Harley, and Kawasaki to name a few brands.

Since the developers wanted to make players feel they are going across the country, riding around will take you to plenty of different iconic cities and areas around the United States. You can even play with up to seven friends online as you get the adrenaline rush from barreling down the streets.

#4 Trials Rising

Trials Rising is another arcade-like game we would recommend in this list. The Trials IP has been around since 2000 where it started out as a Java game but has since moved on to console platforms. The games are based on maneuvering a bike around a tough obstacle course. With a focus on physics, it’s very easy to topple over and crush your rider. Fortunately, there is a checkpoint system so players are never having to restart very far back.

As you go through the trials and errors of making a jump or climbing up rough terrain you’ll eventually reach the end of the course to advance. Additionally, players can also face off against other players online through the different courses or even create their unique levels. With a level editor and over 10,000 items available, players can make up their unique course to share online.

#3 Ride 4

Milestone srl is a pretty popular racing development studio who will be making another appearance on our list but for this entry we’re going over Ride 4, the latest entry to the Ride franchise. This is another motorcycle racing game with well over a hundred different bikes and a plethora of tracks to keep you racing around. We also know that DLC is coming through 2021 so you can still find this game to be actively supported for the time being. With that said, it’s a visually stunning game and it’s a title that most fans have recommended to those that are after motorcycle racing simulation games.

You will find that there is a bit of a learning curve so if you’re expecting something more of an arcade-style racing game then you might be a bit disappointed here. Players can also look back to the previous Ride installments as well which can all be found on the PlayStation 4 platform.

#2 TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2

Back in 2018, we received TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge which was a game based around the actual racing event that is incredibly dangerous and responsible for quite a few deaths. Now we have a sequel to further bring out the course and its challenging turns. Before you get to the main Snaefell Mountain course you’re having to go through a variety of races to earn your spot. Ultimately this will give you time to focus on your performance along with working on your skills. What you might not expect is that this is an open-world game so when you’re not racing actively, you can freely roam around the different roads to test out your newly acquired bikes. There are even some challenges you can complete as well when you’re freely driving around the map.

#1 MotoGP 21

Grand Prix motorcycle racing is a popular sport to watch and over the years we’ve received a few installments for players to pick up and play. However, since 2013 the development team Milestone srl had taken over the license for the MotoGP titles. As mentioned above, Milestone srl is a popular studio that’s been around since the 1990s where they mainly delivered a variety of different racing games. Currently, the latest installment to the video game franchise is MotoGP 21 which came out back in April of 2021.

The title has players going through the 2021 MotoGP season where not only can you participate in various races, but you’ll have the ability to have more control of your bike along with the team you’re attached to. Players will be managing their team while also having the support of different professionals to assist you during your career. Much like other racing simulation games out there, you’ll find plenty of focus around the fine details of your vehicle. In this case, you’ll need to monitor your motorcycle performance from the fuel, brakes, and tires.