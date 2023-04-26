11 Best Free Online Sniper Rifle Video Games

Sniper rifles are a staple to any good FPS title out there. Some games require a high-level skill to properly aim down the sights and land a bullet into their target from a great distance. Others allow for a more over-the-top action-packed experience where players are pulling off fast-paced hits using a sniper rifle. After all, how many times have you witnessed players attempt a 360 no-scope in a game during those fast-paced competitive FPS games? In this list, we’re going to highlight some of the best free FPS games that you can play right now which offer sniper rifles or classes based around snipers. I’ve tried to stray a bit away from hero-based FPS titles in this list since that can change up the game meta a bit but for now, check out some of our recommendations down below.

#11 Sniper Fury

Platform: PC

Release Date: June 13, 2017

Sniper Fury is a title from the developers Gameloft, a studio known for delivering mobile games. So you can expect a similar type of gameplay experience with Sniper Fury. The story is more or less playing the role of an elite sniper taking down the evils from around the world. Setup in a fixed position, you’ll use your sniper rifle to remove the enemy targets. This might not be the game you’ll flock to regularly, but if you’re after a time killer, it’s a free-to-play option that might suffice.

#10 Aim Lab

Platform: PC

Release Date: February 7, 2018

Aim Lab is not much of a game. Instead, this is a title released to help players get better at aiming and hitting targets. It’s essentially a training system that allows you to get better at quickly moving around a crosshair. Using Aim Lab, you’ll get to improve your skills before you venture into some competitive game matches. Developers have provided thousands of different tasks and scenarios. However, you won’t find any shortage of maps or scenarios as the game provides tools to create them. In addition, you can adjust the type of gun you are using and tweak the sensitivity to ensure you can compete in the likes of Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty, among countless other competitive video game titles.

#9 The Cycle: Frontier

Platform: PC

Release Date: June 08, 2022

The Cycle: Frontier is a PvPvE title that puts players in the future. Stationed above an alien planet, the name of the game is securing loot and escaping with your life. The planet is full of dangers, whether that’s alien creatures or other players. You’ll drop into the planet, seek out loot, and try to time your way back to the extraction. However, you’ll get to tweak your loadout before each jump down to the planet. In addition, you’ll get to decide what setup works best for you. In the case of this list, you can focus on a sniper rifle build. You’ll find a few sniper rifle options to use if you want to keep some distance between you and your target. Just make sure you have a steady aim before you pull the trigger.

#8 Quake Champions

Platform: PC

Release Date: August 18, 2022

Quake shouldn’t need an introduction at this point. The franchise has been around for ages and continues to see a massive fanbase enjoying the games today. This is an arena shooter where you’ll go against other players in some competitive skill-based matches. With Quake Champions, the game is throwing players another installment with heroes with unique attributes and abilities to use. Now with this being a fast-paced arena shooter, you don’t have too many choices to run with for rifle-type weapons. However, you might still want to give this game a chance, and being free to play, nothing is stopping you from trying it out today.

#7 Black Squad

Platform : PC

Release Date : 26 Jun, 2019

Genre : Action, Free to Play

Black Squad is another big free-to-play FPS title that may prove to be popular for the mere fact that there’s no focus around players forced into purchasing in-game items. This is a military FPS game that has multiple different game modes to play along with custom game creation options so fine-tuning a match to a particular standard with friends is pretty easy to pull off. The game does get supported with developers offering a nice range of updates to content and features with players even getting various rewards from completing the daily challenges. Since this is a pretty fast-paced FPS game, you might find it a bit chaotic to perch somewhere with a sniper. With that said, there is a good range of different sniper rifles that players can pick up within the game.

#6 Warface

Platform : PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release Date : October 21, 2013

Genre : Shooter

Warface has been around since 2013 but it’s not slowing down today. The game has since been released across multiple platforms with the latest being the Nintendo Switch. This is one of the big FPS free-to-play game for the Nintendo Switch right now as well. Within the game, players have the ability to do story-based missions which are centered around players battling against AI or they can get more competitive and go through the different PVP game modes. You’ll find that the game allows players to pick a class and it’s with this class that you’ll get the different primary weapons to use along with some special abilities. As you can probably guess, there is a sniper class available here. Being a sniper you have long-range bolt-action sniper rifles to knock enemies down or even kill them completely when in close range.

#5 Ring of Elysium

Platform : PC

Release Date : June 1, 2018

Genre : Shooter, Battle Royale

Ring of Elysium was released in 2018 as a battle royale free-to-play title and it gained some worldwide attention. This is a game that acts a bit like a traditional battle royale game where you’re dropped into a map in search of useful resources to use. However, there is plenty of gadgetry to use such as grappling hooks, which acts a bit like grappling in Just Cause. So you can quickly move around different high areas around the map. That ultimately means getting to a high position for sniping is pretty easy to pull off. Meanwhile, the game does shrink down over time forcing players closer together. After so long the game will bring out a helicopter with limited seats. Ultimately, the goal is to reach the helicopter and evacuate the area. Furthermore, the developers have been keeping the game supported with a variety of updates which adds new content into the game whether it’s a new map or as mentioned grappling hooks. Again, while this game does provide snipers, you’ll need to be cautious of the storm rolling in and the fact that you need to reach the helicopter in time to secure a limited seat.

#4 Planetside 2

Platform : PC, PS4

Release Date : June 23, 2015

Genre : Shooter

Planetside 2 is a game that’s been a popular FPS title for players to jump in and play for a good while. It’s an ongoing FPS title that’s split across multiple factions seeking to take control of different regions. As a result, there’s a constant battle going on in this massive open world. Players are just jumping to lend a hand to their team during the mass chaos. Players will find that this is a futuristic game as well so there’s plenty of unique vehicles along with weapons to make use of. Naturally, there are some futuristic snipers for players to equip during battles. Since this is a popular FPS title with the game centered around ongoing combat, you can find plenty of action throughout the map so finding a target to aim at won’t be a problem. With that said, you’ll find multiple different sniper rifles to pick from with each empire faction in the game having their assortment dedicated towards their group.

#3 Argo

Platform : PC

Release Date : June 22, 2017

Genre : Tactical shooter

Argo is a game that was released in 2017 which was made to be a free alternative to Arma 3 if you’re familiar with that game. This is a tactical FPS military shooter where you’re working with a group of players competing in different game modes. However, there is one area that may have fans incredibly interested in and that’s the scenario editor. Players can build up their missions or game modes to play so there’s always the ability to change up the game up with fresh content if you’re interested in either providing new content for players or downloading the content for yourself. Now the game does provide snipers as well and since this is a more tactical shooter experience, there’s some freedom in stationing yourself in one position to either provide cover fire or help in defending an area off from the opposing faction. Players can even get some long-range sniping as well where you can be real far off from the opposing side and attempt to accurately aim your shots so that the bullet will land on your target.

#2 Halo Infinite Multiplayer

Platform: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: December 8, 2021

Genre: FPS

A new game that came out in 2021 that’s worth checking out for PC, and Xbox players is Halo Infinite. Specifically, the multiplayer component. At the time of writing this description, Halo Infinite is the latest installment to the long-running franchise. We’re tossed back into the role of our favorite spartan and enduring a new fight against the alien combatant race. However, surprisingly, the developers over at 343 Industries have made the multiplayer component completely free to play.

Players will be able to log online and compete against each other in the different game modes and maps. Even seasonal updates are planned, so new content will come out over time. With that said, you can use sniper rifles in this game. If you’re familiar with the franchise, Halo Infinite has continued to bring back the UNSC S7 Sniper Rifle. This weapon has been around for ages with the game series, and it’s still a solid gun to use at a good range. There’s a four bullet magazine, a fairly decent scope to zoom into targets, and you can still pull off a one-shot kill if you aim at the head.

#1 Call of Duty: Warzone

Platform : PC, PS4, Xbox one

Release Date : March 10, 2020

Genre : Shooter, Battle Royale

Lastly, we have a battle royale game that took the world by storm. When Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was released there was plenty of rumors and speculation that a battle royale multiplayer game would be coming out as well. It took a little bit before it was released but those rumors proved to be true. However, to make things even more surprising was the fact that this was a free standalone video game that would continue to be supported after new Call of Duty video game titles were released. Call of Duty: Warzone was an instant hit and it continues to thrive today with both newcomers and veterans logging into the title daily. Just like with any battle royale shooter out there the game drops players into a large open-world map where the goal is to be the last man or team standing. This means scavenging for items and gather all the precious loot you can come across.

There are snipers here and since this is a pretty large map, it’s a game where you can find a spot to camp and wait for another player to come across the area. Of course, since this game is a battle royale title, you can’t stay in one single spot the entire time. The map will shrink down so you’ll have to make your way from one spot to the next. That also could mean having another weapon ready to pull out for when you’re traveling. Likewise, when you’re getting down to the final few players, you’re in a pretty tight spot on the map which means snipers may not be the most ideal weapon to pull out.