NieR Replicant (2021): How To Access The New Story Content | Ending E Guide

There’s more than just a shiny coat of paint in NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139. There’s entirely new story content — and reaching it is going to take you some time. Earning the elusive Ending E also gives you access to new cutscenes and gameplay. You’re going to want to reach this stuff, especially if you’re a big-time NieR fan. It’s more NieR content!

And getting it is going to take a very long time. If you’re familiar with NieR Automata, you already know one of the big gimmicks. There are multiple parts of the story, and each time you complete a cycle, you’ll restart and pick up fresh in a new timeline. To earn Ending E, you’ll need to complete at least three cycles and start a fourth. That’s way more than any of the other endings in the game so far, and you’ll need to find some very specific (and missable) items. Let’s break down everything you need to know to reach all the new stuff in this NieR Replicant re-release.

Ending E Guides | The Basics

To earn Ending E and reach new secret content, you need to complete the game three times. Ending E is only accessible if you complete Ending D — which requires you to find all 30 weapons, and to delete your save file permanent.

That’s the basics. If you’ve played the game before, that’s everything you need to know — but if you’re looking for step-by-step instructions, you’ll find those below.

How To Get Ending E | Step-By-Step

To unlock Ending E, you need to complete Ending A, B, and D.

Ending A: Unlocked by completing the game once normally. Nothing special here.

Ending B: After completing Ending A, reload your clear save file and continue. Complete the story to earn Ending B.

Ending D: This is when things get much trickier. You need to replay the game (Ending B route), and collect all 30 weapons. If you have all 30 weapons, a new final boss will unlock. Defeat it and select the bottom options — this will permanently delete your save file.

The Ending D route is the hardest part. You’ll need to be collecting all the weapons you can right from the start. Purchase every weapon you find in stores and check every crate in dungeons. Complete all the side-quests you can. Some weapons are exclusive to Part 1, and others to Part 2.

Ending E: After getting Ending D (deleting your save file) you need to start a new file with a new name. Reaching the Aerie boss, the story will branch and change from there.

If you want to make sure you don’t miss any weapons in any of your playthroughs, here’s a complete list of weapon locations.

One-Handed Weapons

Nameless Blade: Starting Weapon. Default. Can’t miss!

Lily-Leaf Sword: Sold at the Village Blacksmith for 2,400 gold.

Nirvana Dagger: Found in the Lost Shrine. Check for a chest on the scaffolding on the way to the exterior stairs.

Moonrise: Reward for rescuing a Southern Plain guards. This event is part of the story and can’t be missed.

Rebirth: Reward given by the Prince of Facade. This event is part of the story and can’t be missed.

Earth Wyrm’s Claw: Sold at the Facade Blacksmith for 8,400 gold.

Blade of Treachery: Found in the Haunted Manor. Search the chest right before the boss.

Beastbain: Sold at the Village Blacksmith for 16,800 gold.

Faith: Reward given by the Mayor of the Forest of Myth. This is another story event and can’t be missed.

Ancient Overlord: Another reward given by the Prince of Facade. This event is also part of the main story and can’t be missed.

Phoenix Dagger: Sold at the Seafront Blacksmith for 31,200 gold.

Labyrinth’s Whisper : Reward for completing the “A Bridge In Peril” side-quest. Part 2 side-quest. Defeat the Shade on the bridge in the Southern Plains.

Iron Pipe : Reward for completing “The Magical Stone” side-quest. Talk to an NPC around the entrance to the Forest of Myth. Talk to Popolla for more clues.

Two-Handed Weapons

Kusanagi: Given at the beginning of Part 2. Can’t miss it.

Axe of Beheading: Sold at the Village Blacksmith for 19,200 gold.

Fang of the Twins: Found in the Haunted Manor. Search the laboratory Level 1 for a chest.

Vile Axe: Sold at the Seafront Blacksmith for 21,600 gold.

Beastlord: Found in the Lost Shrine, Revisited. Search for a chest before the boss fight.

Iron Will: Reward from Gideon. Can’t be missed.

Phoenix Sword: Found in the Shadowlord’s Castle. The chest is in the bird-filled chamber.

Labyrinth’s Song : Reward for completing the “Disturbing the Sleep of Kings” side-quest. Talk to the leader of Facade to begin this side-quest.

Spears

Transience: Given at the start of Part 2. Can’t miss it.

Spear of the Usurper: Sold at the Seafront Blacksmith for 21,600 gold.

Devil Queen: Found in the Lost Shrine, Revisited. Search for a chest around the base of the dungeon.

Sunrise: Sold at the Aerie, Revisited Blacksmith for 21,600 gold.

Beastcurse: Found at the Junk Heap, Revisited. There’s a chest right before the boss.

Captain’s Holy Spear: Sold at the Facade, Revisited Blacksmith for 30,000 gold.

Dragoon Lance: Found in the Shadowlord’s Castle. Search for a chest at the bottom of the spiral staircase.

Phoenix Spear: Sold in the Facade, Revisited Blacksmith for 32,400 gold.