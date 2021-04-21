NieR Replicant (2021): How To Get Every Weapon

Weapons are more important than you might realize in NieR Replicant on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Weapons aren’t just ways to upgrades your power and deal more damage to enemies — they’re also integral to the story. If you want to see everything this game has to offer, you need to get all 30 weapons.

All 30 weapons are required to get the final two endings of the game. The weapons appear in (basically) this order, and some weapons are only available in Part 1 and Part 2. Buy up any weapons you can before starting Part 2. The Haunted Manor is right before the end of Part 1, so grab all the weapons from the different shops and complete all the side-quests you can find.

All 30 Weapon Locations Guide

There are 30 weapons you can purchase or find in NieR Replicant. Finding all 30 is required to earn Ending C / D, so if you’re lost and need one more weapon to reach the true final boss, here’s where to get them all.

There are three types of weapons — one-handed, two-handed, and spears.

One-Handed Weapons

Nameless Blade: Starting Weapon. Default. Can’t miss!

Lily-Leaf Sword: Sold at the Village Blacksmith for 2,400 gold.

Nirvana Dagger: Found in the Lost Shrine. Check for a chest near the stairs.

Moonrise: Reward for rescuing a Southern Plain guards. This event is part of the story and can’t be missed.

Rebirth: Reward given by the Prince of Facade. This event is part of the story and can’t be missed.

Earth Wyrm’s Claw: Sold at the Facade Blacksmith for 8,400 gold.

Blade of Treachery: Found in the Haunted Manor. Search the chest right before the boss.

Beastbain: Sold at the Village Blacksmith for 16,800 gold.

Faith: Reward given by the Mayor of the Forest of Myth. This is another story event and can’t be missed.

Ancient Overlord: Another reward given by the Prince of Facade. This event is also part of the main story and can’t be missed.

Phoenix Dagger: Sold at the Seafront Blacksmith for 31,200 gold.

Labyrinth’s Whisper : Reward for completing the “A Bridge In Peril” side-quest. Part 2 side-quest. Defeat the Shade on the bridge in the Southern Plains.

: Reward for completing the “A Bridge In Peril” side-quest.

Iron Pipe : Reward for completing “The Magical Stone” side-quest. Talk to an NPC around the entrance to the Forest of Myth. Talk to Popolla for more clues.

: Reward for completing “The Magical Stone” side-quest.

Two-Handed Weapons

Kusanagi: Given at the beginning of Part 2. Can’t miss it.

Axe of Beheading: Sold at the Village Blacksmith for 19,200 gold.

Fang of the Twins: Found in the Haunted Manor. Search the laboratory Level 1 for a chest.

Vile Axe: Sold at the Seafront Blacksmith for 21,600 gold.

Beastlord: Found in the Lost Shrine, Revisited. Search for a chest before the boss fight.

Iron Will: Reward from Gideon. Can’t be missed.

Phoenix Sword: Found in the Shadowlord’s Castle. The chest is in the bird-filled chamber.

Labyrinth’s Song : Reward for completing the “Disturbing the Sleep of Kings” side-quest. Talk to the leader of Facade to begin this side-quest.

: Reward for completing the “Disturbing the Sleep of Kings” side-quest.

Spears

Transience: Given at the start of Part 2. Can’t miss it.

Spear of the Usurper: Sold at the Seafront Blacksmith for 21,600 gold.

Devil Queen: Found in the Lost Shrine, Revisited. Search for a chest around the base of the dungeon.

Sunrise: Sold at the Aerie, Revisited Blacksmith for 21,600 gold.

Beastcurse: Found at the Junk Heap, Revisited. There’s a chest right before the boss.

Captain’s Holy Spear: Sold at the Facade, Revisited Blacksmith for 30,000 gold.

Dragoon Lance: Found in the Shadowlord’s Castle. Search for a chest at the bottom of the spiral staircase.

Phoenix Spear: Sold in the Facade, Revisited Blacksmith for 32,400 gold.

Labyrinth’s Shout : Reward for completing “The Damaged Map” side-quest. Talk to the Village Blacksmith to start this quest.

: Reward for completing “The Damaged Map” side-quest.

And that’s all 30 weapons!