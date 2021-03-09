8 Best PlayStation 4 MMORPGs

There are countless MMORPG titles available on the PC platform, but things can get quite limited on console platforms. That doesn’t mean you’re out of luck, but you will find that there is not as much of a selection on the likes of Sony’s PlayStation 4. Despite that, we’ve rounded up the very best MMORPG titles you can download and enjoy right now for the console platform.

#8 Onigiri

Onigiri was released back in 2014 where players step into a fantasy ancient Japanese world. This is a very anime-style MMORPG with its lively and colorful cast of characters and gameplay setting. Without diving too deep into the narrative, the game follows players as they attempt to rid all sorts of monsters that’s emerged within the world. You’ll be doing this alongside other players and NPC characters along the way.

It’s a simplistic game as well where you’ll hack-and-slash against enemies, dodge, and even block attacks. Meanwhile, there’s quite a bit of loot to pick up and swap for your character as well. We can’t forget to mention that there was even an anime adaptation released a few years ago to give players a bit more insight into the game world and characters.

#7 Star Trek Online

Star Trek is such a massively popular franchise that it wasn’t much of a surprise to see a Star Trek MMORPG finally come out into the marketplace. Star Trek Online takes place a few decades after the events of the Star Trek: Nemesis film where the United Federation of Planets and the Klingon Empire have once again ended up in a grand war. Within the game, players will be taking the role of a captain who is in control of their ship as they venture around space.

Meanwhile, players can drop down to different planets and explore them as a traditional third-person RPG title. The game was originally a premium title as well but it’s since been moved to being a free-to-play video game. It’s certainly has a fan base but it’s likely just going to appeal to players that are already interested in the Star Trek franchise. Still, it’s a game that’s supported today with content for both veteran fans and newcomers so you will have plenty of gameplay readily available if you’re just starting.

#6 Neverwinter

Neverwinter is a game that’s also been around for quite a while for players to enjoy. Launching back in 2013 originally for the PC, players on the PlayStation 4 platform were finally able to get a chance in trying this game out in 2016. It’s another high-fantasy-style video game but based around the Dungeons & Dragons franchise so you can expect the same style of gameplay as something like World of Warcraft, which is arguably the biggest MMORPG available but unfortunately not something that has been made available for the console platforms.

The gameplay itself is a bit like an action MMORPG with a selection of classes that will essentially set players up a bit with how they’ll go through the game such as Barbarians being a tank fighter while Rogue’s are quick and stealthy. As mentioned, this title has been around for quite a few years now, but it does feature a bit of in-game content to purchase which can further boost your gameplay otherwise you’ll endure quite a bit of a grind to progress. To some that might not be much of a deal-breaker but others might pass this title up. With that said, being a free-to-play video game title, it’s worth at the try to see for yourself.

#5 DC Universe Online

DC Universe Online is an MMORPG where players are thrown into the world of DC Comics but as an original new character. You’ll have the ability to decide on if the character is a hero or a villain and from there they can adjust the cosmetics of their character. It will eventually lead to tweaking your character with their unique powers before you’re set loose into the world. This game has had some mixed reviews online but being a free-to-play title, it’s a game worth at least trying for yourself to see if it’s worth investing money into. With that said, if you do find yourself enjoying the game then there is a ton of content to go through.

Since the game came out in 2011, it’s still finding support with several new events which are known as Episodes in this game. Some episodes deal with certain characters, factions, or groups so you very well may get content based around your favorite DC Comics character. With the development studio at Dimensional Ink Games nearing forty episodes, you will find that there is enough gameplay available for newcomers to enjoy. That’s not including the seasonal events that the developers will at times offer players and if you’re wanting to continue the fun outside of the game, there’s a comic series known as DC Universe Online: Legends, which gives a bit more background of the world, however, it’s worth pointing out that the series was limited so it has wrapped up.

#4 Tera

Tera has been around since 2011 so it’s a pretty established title. However, it was only in 2018 that the game finally saw a launch on the PlayStation 4 platform. Just like with most MMORPG titles, players can select from a good range of races and classes. There’s also a good bit of customizing your character before the game drops you off into the world. It’s an action-RPG style of game as well with players freely roaming around and unleashing a flurry of attacks against an enemy. That’s one of the big benefits players have enjoyed about this game is the combat as each class offers something a bit different.

Unfortunately, you’ll likely have to spend a good amount of time online guides to see just how each character class should be played. Other than that, there are zones to explore and a good bit of dungeon crawling which you can partner up with a group to quickly get through the different enemies and boss battles. Again, similar to other MMORPG titles, some is grinding to get through certain storyline progressions or leveling up your character which can be done quite a bit quicker if you spend some money within the game. That’s not to say you have to spend money, but you can either prepare for a bit of a grind or make use of the different in-game events that pop up to further buff your experience up.

#3 Black Desert

Black Desert was one of those games that had a ton of attention as it launched. It was a game that had a ton of quality visuals, action combat, a dynamic weather system, day and night cycles, all while wrapped in a high-fantasy setting. Since the game launched, there’s been plenty of players diving into the game regularly. Most would find that the character creation is rather incredible as you can tweak quite a bit about your character model.

There’s also a load of different missions to take on with combat being more of a hack-and-slash style of gameplay. To some that can be quite a bit of fun as there’s not a lot of strategies to keep in mind when you’re running into battle however it could also get a bit repetitive. Not to mention that there were some issues with players running into frame rate drops. With that said, there was a prequel game in the works as well called Crimson Desert but it has since been changed to be its standalone title. Unfortunately, it’s also a game that’s launching for the latest generation platforms so you won’t find it on the PlayStation 4. Despite that, if you enjoy Black Desert then it might be a title also keeping tabs on.

#2 The Elder Scrolls Online

The Elder Scrolls franchise has been around for decades. Players can’t get enough of this high-fantasy gameplay where players are on a grand journey, meeting interesting characters, partaking in quests, gathering loot, and further tweaking their character with gear or skills. While the franchise has been stuck for a bit now with The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, those of you who were wanting a bit more content to chew through before the next mainline installment hits had the option to join in on The Elder Scrolls Online. This game came out originally on the PC back in 2014 but has since been made available on console platforms much like the PlayStation 4.

While the game plays out similar to other The Elder Scrolls installments, this is only available online with players being connected. With that said, it’s worth noting that while this game is set online there are plenty of quests and content for players that wish to go at their own pace as a solo experience. You’ll find that this game will be set in the continent of Tamriel but a millennium before the events of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

Players will be able to pick their race and set off on the quest which is essentially the fate of the world, but there are again plenty of quests to take on and your protagonist can venture off on their own to explore the world. Meanwhile, it’s worth noting that there are several different DLCs released into the game for players to further get new content, quests, and of course new zones to check out.

#1 Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy is such an iconic JRPG franchise that almost everyone has dabbled into the IP at some point. One of the more popular online titles for the franchise has been Final Fantasy XIV and it’s a game that’s still supported and enjoyed by a ton of players on the PlayStation 4 platform. Now it can be a bit lengthy for newcomers as this title comes with several expansions that expand on the storyline and quests, but most fans will likely tell you that it’s worth the venture through. Still, you can expect the typical MMORPG tropes.

There’s plenty of quests to partake in, exploration, character creation, a variety of skills, loot, and an over-the-top storyline to keep players logging in regularly. Even if you’ve never played a Final Fantasy game before and this would be your first real step into one, there shouldn’t be anything to steer you away just because of its title.

This is a standalone experience with a unique storyline and characters. With all that said, there are a few editions available to purchase on the PlayStation 4 platform. It might be worth just starting with the free trial which would give you the ability to reach level 60 within the game but there are some additional restrictions applied. Meanwhile, if you want the whole game that’s available now while also getting a month of free play then it’s worth looking into Final Fantasy XIV: Complete Edition as it will come with the base game along with the Heavensward, Stormblood, and Shadowbringers expansion packs.