Bravely Default 2: How To Get Four Growth Eggs For Double XP & JP | Late-Game Farming Guide

Growth Eggs are one of the most useful items in Bravely Default 2. Each one, when equipped, gives your character double XP and JP rewards. And that stacks with any other passives you might’ve unlocked, like the JP Up passive you’ll get for mastering the Freelancer job. Basically, it’s the perfect accessory for rapidly mastering every job in the game. Y’know, if you’re into that sort of thing.

Getting four Growth Eggs, one for each character, isn’t exactly easy. They’re only available from very specific activities, and then only near the end of the game. But, once you know where to look, they’re pretty easy to get. We’ll explain what you need to know in the full guide below.

More Bravely Default 2 guides:

9 Early Game Tips You Need To Know | Beginner’s Guide | How To Break The Game In The Prologue | XP & JP Farming Guide

How To Get 4 Growth Eggs | Double XP & JP Guide

Growth Eggs are special items that give x2 XP / JP when equipped. You can get four of them — one for each character. They’re only available very late in the game.

Growth Eggs can be acquired from side-quests in Chapter 6, after discovering the final town.

x2 Growth Eggs Reward : Complete Side-quest #94 — given by Martha in the northwest ice area dungeon.

: Complete — given by Martha in the northwest ice area dungeon. x2 Growth Eggs Reward: Complete Side-quest #100 — given by an NPC on the central final town bridge.

To complete quest #100, you need to find 20 Oberon Gems. These can be stolen from the tough rare flower battle in Chapter 1. Get 20 Oberon Gems from stealing or drops to complete the quest.

Each quest gives x2 Growth Eggs, so completing both will give you a complete set for your whole party. Now grinding will be a little bit easier for the insane super bosses waiting for you at the end.