10 Best PS4 Camera Games

The PlayStation Camera was mainly used for the PSVR headset. However, before the VR headset releasing, players could use the camera for streaming with also the benefit of the included microphone. Outside of that, there were a few video game titles that made use of the PS Camera without being within the realm of VR. In this list, we are going to cover the best video games that made use of the PlayStation Camera.

#10 Tearaway Unfolded

Tearaway Unfolded is based around a messenger that is forced to overcome all sorts of different obstacles in the way before the protagonist can deliver their messages. This entire world is constructed by paper leaving some of the environment interactive for players to manipulate and fold out of the way. With the PlayStation Camera, players could see themselves featured in the background of certain objects within the game or can even make use of the microphone at times to add their voice into the gameplay, although it’s completely optional for this video game.

#9 SingStar

The SingStar franchise has been around since 2004 and much like Just Dance, it’s an IP that has seen several releases. However, the last installment we’ve received for the franchise was in 2017 with SingStar Celebration. Unlike Just Dance where players are dancing along with the game, SingStar focuses on karaoke.

With the game offering lyrics and a music video to go along with the song, players are meant to sing along and reach the notes with a visual cue to tell players if they are too low or high. Meanwhile, there is a variety of ways to sing with this game whether it’s the microphones, a mobile smartphone app, or even the PlayStation Camera.

#8 The Playroom

The Playroom was the bundled game that came with all the PlayStation 4 units that enabled when the PlayStation Camera was connected. Similar to how Sony offered PlayStation 5 owners with the Astro Playroom to help showcase the power of the DualSense controller, this was just a more simplified version of that title for the PlayStation 4. It allowed players a chance to see some of the features for both the DualShock 4 controller along the PlayStation Camera.

For instance, players could interact with a hovering robot, summon countless humanoid robots all over their room, along with playing some AR hockey. This was not a title you would probably spend a whole lot of time in but it was interesting to see just what all Sony’s hardware could offer players for the console platform.

#7 FIFA 2015

FIFA has a massive following around the world and you might be surprised that FIFA 15 was compatible with the PlayStation Camera. If you owned both the camera hardware along the video game then you could use voice commands throughout the game. Players could send commands such as telling a character to pass the ball, shoot, or issue-specific strategical commands like formations.

There were also voice commands available for the player to use that adjusted the gameplay itself with the big one being adjusting the camera position visuals during the game. To some these may be a bit of a gimmick but for players that are already vocal about what they like to see happen during the game, this might have been a rather appreciative feature.

#6 LittleBigPlanet 3

LittleBigPlanet 3 offers gamers a new puzzle-platformer to enjoy. This third installment to the series brings in three additional characters who offer their unique abilities and that will come to play in solving certain puzzles through the campaign. For those of you who complete the game, the development team has allowed user-created levels to be uploaded to go through. Likewise, players can craft their levels and upload them for other gamers to enjoy.

There’s even compatibility for the PlayStation Camera with this game. Now it doesn’t offer anything too outstanding for the gameplay. Mainly with the camera feature, you’re able to take photos and use them as stickers within the game. It’s similar to how the PlayStation 3 camera was able to do with the LittleBigPlanet franchise.

#5 Alien: Isolation

Alien: Isolation is set fifteen years after the events of Alien, where players will take on the role of Amanda Ripley, the daughter of Ellen Ripley who is on an investigation of tracking down the mysterious disappearance of her mother. Similar to the old school survival horror titles, Alien: Isolation has an emphasis on players avoiding the hostile alien enemy.

Instead, gamers must rely on some stealth mechanics to maneuver around the game. Did you know that this game was also compatible with the PlayStation Camera? There were two big features for this game with the PlayStation Camera. For starters, players could use the camera head tracking to look left and right within the game. However, the other notable feature that was brought out for the PlayStation Camera was the fact that you could enable noise detection. If players were noisy then the camera would pick up on the noise and summon the hostile creatures towards your location.

#4 Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show

Rabbids, love them or hate them, they are sticking around for the long haul. These wacky little guys have been around for a good while now and if you own the PlayStation Camera you could dabble into the Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show. Played out similar to the animated television series, this game throws players into a challenge across multiple episodes.

Players would have to mimic different poses, point to objects, and participate in minigame-style challenges. It’s a game aimed at a young audience and with over twenty different interactive episodes, there’s plenty of content here to keep kids entertained with fresh content.

#3 Until Dawn

Until Dawn, developed by Supermassive Games, follows a group of eight characters who decide to hold a holiday retreat at a cabin within a fictional mountain resort in western Canada. However, their holiday retreat quickly turns sour as they learn a psycho killer is on the loose forcing our group of eight to survive until sunrise. Gamers will be able to control the characters at various points in the narrative while making critical choices along the way.

Likewise, there’s plenty of QTEs throughout the game so depending on how quickly you react and the choices you make will determine just how many characters make it out alive. For this list, the reason Until Dawn is on here is the fact that the PlayStation Camera is used to capture jump-scare moments. With the camera triggered to come on before the jump-scare and from there it will record your reaction for you to use as clips.

#2 NBA 2K15

NBA 2K15 is your typical basketball simulation sports game. It comes with the usual controls for handling the ball, selecting the different players on your team, passing, and of course, shooting the ball. There’s also a career mode where you’re hoping to be the next big thing in the NBA. Additionally, you have a GM mode where you’re overseeing an entire franchise with the ability to tweak finances, player contracts, and your stadium.

However, there’s also a benefit to those that own a PlayStation Camera for this game. With the PlayStation Camera, players could have their faces scanned and implemented into a game for their custom character. It can capture not only your facial features such as your eyebrows, eyes, nose, and mouth but also other aspects such as if you have freckles or moles. It can be hit or miss when doing the scans but once you get it captured the video game will do all the player facial customization work for you.

#1 Just Dance Series

Just Dance is an immensely popular video game franchise and it continues to thrive today with new installments. With an upbeat soundtrack and a visual direction to how players should move with the beat, the game is easy to pick up and play. When the PlayStation Camera was introduced, you can bet there were Just Dance games available for players which track the player’s body as they attempted to dance along with the visual cues. However, there were some issues initially for players to overcome.

The camera would pick up other objects in the room, lighting could be a big distraction and you needed enough space to participate in the game. Over time, players were able to overcome some of these struggles such as clearing the area away from any objects that would be considered attached to the player. It’s also best that players have the camera in an angle that could pick up the player’s entire body which is easy to tell thanks to the playback video. With that said, the game is easy to handle as mentioned with players moving along with the dancers on the screen.