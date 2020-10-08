Crash Bandicoot 4: All Crates & Hidden Gem Locations | 4-2: Draggin’ On 100% Guide

Welcome to one of the trickiest levels in Crash Bandicoot 4. The level itself isn’t so bad — but trying to 100% it is a huge chore. The worst part isn’t finding all the crates or completing the stage in three lives or less. No, the most painful part of this stage is just getting the Blue Gem.

To unlock the Blue Gem in this jump-happy level, you need to reach the end without destroying a single crate. No crates at all. So no checkpoints, no TNT, and no Nitro. In many levels, that would actually be easy. But here it’s almost impossible. You’ll have to master the whirlwind power-up. Learn to activate it far away from crates, and deactivate it before accidentally smashing through another stack of inconveniently placed collectibles.

4-2: Draggin’ On | All Crates & Hidden Gems

To earn 100% on a level, you need to find 80% of all Wumpa Fruit, die no more than 3 times, find the Hidden Gem, and find all crates. These challenges can be completed in any order. If you die more than 3 times while finding all the crates, you can return and earn the last gem later. All gems you’ve unlocked in a level stay unlocked in future replays.

11/139: Smash all the crates at the start of the level that are in your path, ending with the checkpoint at the wall of wooden platforms.

[Easy-To-Miss] 14/139: Above the checkpoint, there’s a TNT crate. Jump on it and destroy the two crates floating above before it explodes.

[Easy-To-Miss] 16/139: Only semi-easy-to-miss here. Climbing the wall, there’s a fire crate and a fruit crate floating to the right before reaching the haunted gong enemies.

21/139: Continue to break all the crates, ending at the second checkpoint. There’s one floating crate you don’t want to miss when you gain the whirlwind power-up.

23/139: Bust two crates just to the right of the checkpoint.

[Easy-To-Miss] 26/139: There are 2 fire crates and 1 ?-crate floating to the right before the rope swing.

51/139: Gain the whirlwind power-up and destroy all the crates while dodging the gong attacks. This count stops at the third checkpoint — checkpoint included.

59/139: Use the whirlwind to fight through the three golems and destroy all the crates until you reach the 2D dragon-patrolled wall section.

62/139: There are three floating crates to the left as you climb the dragon wall. You get the drill by now.

63/139: Hit the floating golden fruit crate with your whirlwind power at the top of the dragon wall, before making the long jump to the wall in the far background.

67/139: Keep going forward. Smash all the crates and smash the checkpoint before riding the platform up.

68/139: There’s an Aku-Aku crate floating above you when you reach the top of the lift.

83/139: Smash all the crates on the path to the next checkpoint. This checkpoint is right next to the bonus room.

[Bonus Room] 105/139: There are 22 crates in the bonus room. The only tricky part is getting the very high crate on a ledge near the center of the room. To do it, give yourself a running start and bounce off the fruit crate — bounce and then use whirlwind, using your double-jump to reach the ledge and destroy the crate. The rest is straightforward.

[Easy-To-Miss] 117/139: Continuing on, defeat the golem in the alcove, then enter it. There’s a secret path behind the wall with lots of crates.

Hidden Gem: The Hidden Gem is also located in this secret alcove.

125/139: Smash all the crates, including the checkpoint crates, before the final gauntlet.

129/139: There are 4 TNT crates floating past the gong trap ahead. Make sure to transform into regular crash and set one off.

[Easy-To-Miss] 130/139: There’s an easy-to-miss crate floating in the alcove with the golem.

134/139: Another batch of crates near the last checkpoint.

136/139: Don’t miss the two TNT crates.

139/139: The last crates are just before the level exit, at the top of the wall before facing the two golems.

Blue Gem: Complete this level without breaking a single crate to unlock this gem. Use the Bonus Room to give yourself a checkpoint.