Watch PlayStation’s State of Play Right Here [UPDATED]
With so many events being cancelled due to the current health pandemic outbreak that is the coronavirus, several online alternatives are being made. However, long before the coronavirus, Sony has been throwing together their own State of Play events. These events are similar to Nintendo Directs in that they are prerecorded video uploads to offer players a look at what’s to come. While the focus around the video game industry is next-generation platforms coming out from both Sony and Microsoft, we know that this State of Play will not feature PlayStation 5.
Instead, this event will be based around the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR. This stream is supposed to kick off on August 6, 2020, at 4 PM EST. You can watch the stream above although afterward, we will update the post with a recap of what was revealed.
State of Play Trailers Recapped
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
- Developer: Toys for Bob
- Publisher: Activision
- Platforms: PS4, XBO
- Release: October 2, 2020
Hitman 3
- Developers: IO Interactive
- Publisher: IO Interactive
- Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX
- Release: January 2021
Braid Anniversary Edition
- Developer: Number None Inc
- Publisher: Number None Inc
- Platforms: PS4
- Release: 2021
The Pathless
- Developer: Giant Squid
- Publisher: Annapurna Interactive
- Platforms: PS4, PS5, iOS, PC
- Release: 2020
Spelunky 2
- Developer: Mossmouth, LLC, Blitworks
- Publisher: Mossmouth, LLC
- Platforms: PS4, PC
- Release: 2020
Genshin Impact
- Developer: miHoYo
- Publisher: MiHoYo
- Platforms: PS4, PC, XBO, iOS, Android, NS
- Release: Fall 2020 (PS4)
Aeon Must Die
- Developer: Limestone Games
- Publisher: Limestone Games
- Platforms: NS, PS4, XBO, PC
- Release: 2021
Anno: Mutationem
- Developer: Thinking Stars
- Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Platforms: PS5
- Release: 2021
Bugsnax
- Developer: Young Horses
- Publisher: Young Horses
- Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5
- Release: 2020
Star Wars Vader Immortal
- Developer: ILMxLAB
- Publisher: Disney Interactive Studios
- Platforms: Oculus Quest, PC, PSVR
- Release: 2020 PSVR
Control
- Developer: Remedy Entertainment
- Publisher: 505 Games
- Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, PS5, XSX
- Release: August 27, 2019/ AWE DLC August 27, 2020
Auto Chess
- Developer: Drodo Studio
- Publisher: Drodo Studio
- Platforms; PC, PS4
- Release: October 31, 2020
The Pedestrian
- Developer: Skookum Arts
- Publisher: Skookum Arts
- Platforms: PC, PS4
- Release: 2021 PS4
Hood Outlaw & Legends
- Developer: Sumo Newcastle
- Publisher: Focus Home Interactive
- Platforms: PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX, PC
- Release: 2021
Temtem
- Developer: Crema
- Publisher: Humble Bundle, Humble Games
- Platforms: PC, PS5
- Release: 2021
Godfall
- Developer: Counterplay Games
- Publisher: Gearbox Publishing
- Platforms: PC, PS5
- Release: 2020