Watch PlayStation’s State of Play Right Here [UPDATED]

With so many events being cancelled due to the current health pandemic outbreak that is the coronavirus, several online alternatives are being made. However, long before the coronavirus, Sony has been throwing together their own State of Play events. These events are similar to Nintendo Directs in that they are prerecorded video uploads to offer players a look at what’s to come. While the focus around the video game industry is next-generation platforms coming out from both Sony and Microsoft, we know that this State of Play will not feature PlayStation 5.

Instead, this event will be based around the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR. This stream is supposed to kick off on August 6, 2020, at 4 PM EST. You can watch the stream above although afterward, we will update the post with a recap of what was revealed.

State of Play Trailers Recapped

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Developer: Toys for Bob

Publisher: Activision

Platforms: PS4, XBO

Release: October 2, 2020

Hitman 3

Developers: IO Interactive

Publisher: IO Interactive

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX

Release: January 2021

Braid Anniversary Edition

Developer: Number None Inc

Publisher: Number None Inc

Platforms: PS4

Release: 2021

The Pathless

Developer: Giant Squid

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Platforms: PS4, PS5, iOS, PC

Release: 2020

Spelunky 2

Developer: Mossmouth, LLC, Blitworks

Publisher: Mossmouth, LLC

Platforms: PS4, PC

Release: 2020

Genshin Impact

Developer: miHoYo

Publisher: MiHoYo

Platforms: PS4, PC, XBO, iOS, Android, NS

Release: Fall 2020 (PS4)

Aeon Must Die

Developer: Limestone Games

Publisher: Limestone Games

Platforms: NS, PS4, XBO, PC

Release: 2021

Anno: Mutationem

Developer: Thinking Stars

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PS5

Release: 2021

Bugsnax

Developer: Young Horses

Publisher: Young Horses

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5

Release: 2020

Star Wars Vader Immortal

Developer: ILMxLAB

Publisher: Disney Interactive Studios

Platforms: Oculus Quest, PC, PSVR

Release: 2020 PSVR

Control

Developer: Remedy Entertainment

Publisher: 505 Games

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, PS5, XSX

Release: August 27, 2019/ AWE DLC August 27, 2020

Auto Chess

Developer: Drodo Studio

Publisher: Drodo Studio

Platforms; PC, PS4

Release: October 31, 2020

The Pedestrian

Developer: Skookum Arts

Publisher: Skookum Arts

Platforms: PC, PS4

Release: 2021 PS4

Hood Outlaw & Legends

Developer: Sumo Newcastle

Publisher: Focus Home Interactive

Platforms: PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX, PC

Release: 2021

Temtem

Developer: Crema

Publisher: Humble Bundle, Humble Games

Platforms: PC, PS5

Release: 2021

Godfall