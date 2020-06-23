The Best Xbox One Tycoon Video Games

Business doesn’t always have to be serious. Business can be fun. Also, businesses usually have a tight set of rules and revolve around resource allocation. So in a way, business in the real world already is a sort of game. But if you want to play that game, then we suggest diving into a video game. If you own an Xbox One then there are a few incredible tycoon games we would recommend checking out. Take a look at our picks down below, but check back often as we’ll continue to update this list with more video game titles as they are released.

#5 Tropico 6

The Tropico games have always been big hits when they release into the market and the current latest installment happens to be Tropico 6. This video game launched in 2019 where players took on the role of El Presidente. Being the leader of an island known as Tropico, you will need to ensure that the location is wealthy and establishes order. If you played previous Tropico games then you’re going to find the same style of build-up in this title as well. Players will be taking on the leader through different eras and as you appeal to the citizens, the more productivity your island will be. However, if you continue to find yourself in bad favor of the community, then there may be a revolt leaving you out of control of Tropico.

#4 Cities Skylines

Cities Skylines is a lot like Sim City. Players are in control of planning a city out in a wide variety of ways. Essentially players can control zoning, road placement, public services, transportation, taxation, among other aspects that go into how a city built up. There’s a lot of love towards this game and with the developers putting plenty of time and effort into the game engine, you’ll find that there is a rather robust system is placed that gives citizens a daily routine, making it feel like a living location.

To top it off, the developers added expansions further expanding the gameplay and elements added into the title. As you grow the city out, you may find natural disasters hit your area or big events such as concerts and festivals. The city is how you make it so whether it’s a big hit location filled with shops to an industrial area filled with jobs, the decision of the city life is all up to you.

#3 Prison Architect

If you ever wanted to run your own prison, this is the game to do it. Prison Architect first hit the scene back in 2015 after a stint with Steam’s Early Access program. Within the game players take full control over a prison where they can decide on how the prison layout is handled, the various utilities installed, and managing staff. You’ll have to deal with the criminals that begin to start trouble along with guiding prisoners through different reform options to avoid repetitive actions that may result in a negative consequence. Of course, within the game, players are attempting to run a successful prison which is graded by a variety of factors. Depending on the reform rate, the happiness of the inmates, along with other areas such as violence levels, players will find that they will either receive a good in-game report or a negative one.

You can lose this game as well as the CEO may fire you from command if you continue to fail. There are several areas that the game will give players a negative grade which can be caused by riots, deaths, re-offending paroles, wrongful executions, to even something as simple as a bankruptcy. After all, you need to keep the utilities going along with paying the staff to keep your prison running smoothly. It’s also worth pointing out that a female prison will provide even more extra necessitates such as nursing and childcare.

#2 Jurassic World Evolution

Who doesn’t love dinosaurs? These incredible extinct creatures once ruled the world and we’ve seen countless movies and documentaries trying to either replicate what life was like when dinosaurs ruled the land or what life could be if they still existed. Jurassic Park is a classic blockbuster series that offers a glimpse of what life would have been liked if there was the ability to capture DNA and replicate life with these beasts. From there it would have been an over-the-top style zoo with guests getting a chance to get a close up look at these dinosaurs living and breathing.

While the movie franchise typically showcases the worst case scenarios for these films, there is a video game that offers players the ability to craft and run their own Jurassic World. Developed by Frontier Developments, the studio has delivered several iconic tycoon video games in the past which helped them when crafting up the Jurassic World Evolution. There’s also some iconic actors and actresses that reprised their roles such as Jeff Goldblum along with Bryce Dallas Howard. If you played the Zoo Tycoon series or Frontier Development’s Planet Zoo, you’ll more or less find the same style of gameplay here.

You’ll take the leadership position of a theme park where you will be able to control different aspects of the park such as science, security, and entertainment. You will ultimately need to ensure your dinosaurs are well taken care of and happy. While there is a free-play sandbox mode, you can also attempt the campaign mode where you’ll need to develop five-star parks across various fictional island.

#1 Stardew Valley

There is a lot of love towards the Harvest Moon franchise. It’s a relaxing video game experience where players take control over a farm. Designating the different daily chores, meeting with townsfolk, and simply watching as your farm slowly grows a thriving harvest. However, over the years the franchise started to falter a bit and it’s left some players feeling like the essence of what made Harvest Moon such a big hit had been lost. That’s where indie development studio, ConcernedApe decided to step in and deliver fans a Harvest Moon game that offers everything you would want in a standard installment.

Stardew Valley was a massive hit that has sparked a ton of interest from both Harvest Moon fans and newcomers the style video game. As mentioned, the big influence for the developers was to bring back an old school style of Harvest Moon so this game sets players into the life of a busybody in the big city. However, growing tired of nonstop city life, our protagonist takes on a new adventure when he finds that this late grandfather left his dilapidated farm in his name. As a result, players begin life in the country.

Players will assume control of the farm and must make it profitable. However, you’ll have to work hard and it starts with clearing up your farmland. Getting rid of heavy boulders, pulling weeds and tilling the land before you can start planting seeds. Then there’s the livestock that needs a place to reside and their own resources. Of course, you’ll get to meet plenty of people along the way through the town and there’s even an option to get married. Whether you played Harvest Moon or not, Stardew Valley is certainly one tycoon game you can’t afford to miss out on.