The Best New Video Games Releasing June 2020

It’s been quite a crazy year so far. With the Australia wildfires, the health pandemic, riots, there’s no telling what’s next. But if you’re after an escape this month and looking to find something new to enjoy, maybe give some of these games a try. These are five big title releases coming out this month that you might enjoy.

Valorant

Platforms: PC

Release: June 2, 2020

Riot Games had been known for League of Legends for years and for good reason. League of Legends is a highly popular MOBA title that has been around since 2009 and continues to thrive today. While fans have been enjoying League of Legends and the development team has continued to support it, Riot Games was looking to spread its creativity a bit by bringing out other video game titles outside of the MOBA genre. That’s where we get games like Valorant, an FPS free-to-play game on the PC platform.

Valorant is a game that is often described as a mixture of CSGO and Overwatch. The base of this game will feel very much like CSGO, where you have two teams in a small map set to complete objectives like claiming points of interest. There is a fast-paced feel to the game where each shot matters and working with your team is a must. However, there is more to it than simply a firefight as the roster is filled with heroes.

As mentioned, this game is similar to Overwatch as the roster will have a variety of different heroes that have unique powers and attributes. With each hero having their own unique ability, the team can use a wide variety of strategies to use against the opposing force. However, certain abilities will need a few rounds to recharge successfully so don’t go into the game expecting to spam powers throughout the match.

The Outer Worlds

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, NS

Release: June 5, 2020 (NS)

The Outer Worlds came out in 2019 for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms. As a result, you may already be familiar with the game or have played it. This is an action RPG that was developed by Obsidian Entertainment which features a journey catered towards your choices. The game is set in the future where humanity has begun sending out civilians to other planets in hopes of colonizing the planet. Players take the role of a custom character that was part of a crew who’s ship was lost in space.

Deemed a lost cause to find the ship, the inhabitants including you were left in a cryosleep for years. That’s when a scientist named Phineas Welles, who had been deemed mad by the government, rescues you in hopes that you will help him in not only rescuing the rest of the passengers but overthrowing the tyrannical government. From there, your journey opens up to go meet NPCs, help in the way you seemed the best fit, and either aid the scientist out or work with the government to finally put him behind bars.

As mentioned, the game had already released for several platforms last year. However, the reason it’s on this list is that we’re finally going to see a release on the Nintendo Switch platform. Players will soon be able to enjoy The Outer Worlds while on-the-go.

Pokemon Sword & Shield: The Isle of Armor Expansion

Platforms: NS

Release: June 17, 2020

The Pokemon franchise has been around for years now and while the games had mainly set players on an unique adventure, there wasn’t much available in terms of post-launch content for several releases. That was not going to be the case of Pokemon Shield and Pokemon Sword. We knew the game was going to receive expansions with the first being The Isle of Armor. This expansion will bring in a new area for players to explore in the Galar region.

For players that are wanting a new adventure, this expansion will not only bring in a new area to explore, but a new dojo and Pokemon for players to find and catch. Furthermore, there will be some new useful tools to help players out such as the ability to combine up to four items together. Additionally, this new region will give a new move set for certain types of Pokemon.

This is just the first expansion to release for the game and you can expect more to come later on. Still, if you found and completed everything available in the base game so far, you can dive into this new adventure later this month.

Disintegration

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: June 16, 2020

Disintegration is a bit of a unique game as it mixes RTS with FPS. The game is set over a hundred years into the future where Earth’s resources have dwindled down due to climate change. As a result, there was a breakthrough in science that allowed humans to transfer their brains into androids to cut down the resource intake. This process was known as Integration and while some have taken it on, there became a new regime forcing everyone to undergo this process.

Players will be taking part in the resistance to help humanity but also fighting against this new enemy force. The gameplay is done with players taking control of a hover-type vehicle that can zip throughout the map and take out enemy forces in a battle arena all while commanding a group of foot soldiers to attack particular areas of the map or seek resources to use in upgrading your craft.

While this game had a very short beta, players will soon be able to enjoy the game fully later this month. It’s worth pointing out that Disintegration features a single-player mode along with multiplayer which is said to have up to ten player matches.

The Last of Us Part 2

Platforms: PS4

Release: June 19, 2020

Easily one of the most anticipated video game titles releasing this year is The Last of Us Part 2. The video game will take players back into the world featuring our favorite apocalypse duo, Joel and Ellie. It’s been several years since the events of the first game and it would appear that life has taken off for Ellie. She’s in a safe community and while there are other factions and infected outside the walls, Ellie has established a real home and even a love interest.

Unfortunately, things don’t last that way as something happens to trigger Ellie to channel so much hate and anger towards a new journey. Players will be stepping into her shoes and must venture outside of the walls and fight off a new faction against all odds. Naughty Dog has really worked on this game to bring out an incredible amount of detail towards the world and characters that inhabitant it. While the storyline has since been leaked online, there is still a ton of hype over the game’s upcoming release, although, it’s proven tough to venture online too much as there are several trolls looking to spoil the fun for everyone waiting on the game’s release. We’re sure that if you own a PlayStation 4, chances are you plan on picking up a copy of The Last of Us Part 2 when it hits store shelves.