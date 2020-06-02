One of the biggest and most anticipated video game titles coming out this year is CD Projekt Red’s upcoming Cyberpunk 2077. The video game was something that has been hyped up and teased for a few years now. After the successful trilogy of The Witcher, the development studio had turned their work towards a new RPG set in the distant future where crime and greed rules. While this year has had plenty of problems that resulted in events being cancelled, some fans were keeping track of different online stream alternatives.

This year has been quite a crazy one to endure. You have the worldwide health pandemic due to the coronavirus, but even more, recently here in America, there is a massive movement against racism and violence. It’s a movement that has resulted in both peaceful protests but also riots. During this time, we’ve seen several events that were planned online to get delayed to show support towards this movement.

We decided to move Night City Wire to Jun 25th. We still look forward to sharing new information about CP’77, but more important discussions are happening right now and we want them to be heard. We wholeheartedly stand against racism, intolerance and violence. Black Lives Matter. — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 2, 2020

For instance, yesterday we got the word of Sony delaying their PlayStation 5 video game stream event for the time being. Now we’re finding out that the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire stream has been delayed. This came after an official Twitter post from the official Cyberpunk 2077 game had confirmed that this event was pushed to June 25, 2020.

Much like Sony, the reason behind the delay is to show support towards the movement going on right now in America. It’s a means to allow voices to be heard and shared with others around the nation. Of course, we can mark our calendars for the end of June to see what CD Projekt Red had planned to showcase for their highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 video game.

With all that said, those that are interested in picking up a copy of Cyberpunk 2077 can still expect to do so this year. Currently, Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release on September 17, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms. If you’re wanting more than just the base game, find out what editions are available for pre-order with our Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order guide.









Source: Twitter