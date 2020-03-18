Free Game Alternatives For Popular Paid Titles On Console

Hey, we get it, you don’t always the ability to go out and pick up a new copy of a video game. It’s always nice trying out a great free alternative to some of the more popular video game titles available in the market. In this list, we’re going to showcase some free-to-play games that are available on the console platform right now which can be used as an alternative to a popular video game.

Neverwinter

Game Alternative For – Paid MMORPGs/World of Warcraft

MMORPG titles are always a ton of fun but you don’t see a vast majority of these games reach the console platforms. While there are a few options available, we would recommend looking into Neverwinter. This is a free-to-play MMORPG that can hopefully scratch that itch for those that are looking to enjoy something along the lines of World of Warcraft. Now this is not a World of Warcraft killer by any means but it’s going to be a great option for those that are playing on console platforms and want something to try for free. We could recommend several other titles if we were sticking to the PC platform only, but you’ll find this title on both Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Now with that said, you should expect some in-game purchases being thrown out in front of you and if you don’t opt to pay a bit into the game then you’re going to be left grinding away. That’s not necessarily a bad thing if you enjoy the aspect of just leveling up, but we would at least like to alert you on what you can expect. Additionally, this is an official Dungeons and Dragons game so it certainly has a bit of a fan base behind it. Unfortunately, the game released back in 2015 for the Xbox One and a year later for the PlayStation 4. As a result, you’re likely not going to see the level of activity this game had originally. Still, this should suffice a bit for those simply wanting to jump in and try out a different MMORPG.

Path of Exile

Game Alternative For – Diablo

Those that are looking to get a free alternative to the Diablo franchise has a perfect game to download and that’s Path of Exile. The game was an instant hit and it provided gamers an intense action RPG experience that you would get from an assortment of paid dungeon crawlers. In the game, players take on the role of a character that washes up on a shore. Set on a cursed island that houses the most unwanted criminals in society, players are quickly tossed into a rough world filled with a slew of enemies as you attempt to survive.

Path of Exile should keep players easily entertained as it already received several free expansions to further offer new content into the game. This can also be an in-depth game to play. For instance, there is quite a hefty skill system placed within the game to offer a vast set of abilities for your character. Not only that but there is a ton of loot as well which can further provide options to buff a particular item or your character. With that said, it could become a bit cumbersome to those that are not willing to dive into the game resources. Either way, this is one game that certainly gained attention worldwide with a sequel successor title coming out in the future.

Paladins: Champions of the Realm

Game Alternative For – Overwatch

When Overwatch first came out the title was a massive hit worldwide. But it wasn’t long after that it got its first big competitor that happened to be free-to-play. Developers Evil Mojo Games brought out Paladins: Champions of the Realm and it was essentially the same feel as Overwatch. Players were given access to an assortment of heroes with their own unique abilities as they venture into a variety of competitive game modes.

Much like Overwatch, the game has a wide selection of hero classes which could range from simple tank-like characters to support heroes. Going into a match meant focusing on your team with the heroes selected and making sure your group has a good balance available. There’s even a spin-off title available called Realm Royale which takes certain characters and weapons and tosses them into a battle royale game.

Brawlhalla

Game Alternative For – Super Smash Bros.

It’s easy to see the similarities between Brawlhalla and Super Smash Bros. Once players started to give this game a try, it blew up immensely. In fact, Brawhlhalla has such a big following that there is a professional competition held annually. Players can jump into a game and pick through an assortment of characters before they are placed onto a map and must battle against opponents using their own attacks or items drops.

Speaking of characters, not only does this game feature their own unique characters but there are several skins that allow other franchises to be included such as Adventure Time, Rayman, and Tomb Raider. Currently, the game is available on all major platforms at the moment and it does support cross-play so if you have a buddy that doesn’t play on the same platform as you then there’s no worries. All platforms can join in together thanks to the cross-play support.

Dauntless

Game Alternative For – Monster Hunter

Monster Hunter has a huge following but the series can get really complex. This complexity could actually sway some players from jumping into the franchise and that’s where Dauntless really shines. It’s essentially Monster Hunter at its core with all of the expectations of a Monster Hunter installment without some of the more intricate components that make the franchise more appealing to veteran players.

Dauntless is a third-person action role-playing game that is online-focused. Players are tossed into a world where massive monsters roam freely and you along with a group of friends can go on a hunt in order to gather precious resources. Just like the Monster Hunter franchise, the hunt will supply loot for new builds and gears. The more you play the better gear you’ll acquire. In fact, some hunts can get really lengthy where you’ll need to familiarize yourself with the different attack moves and potentially retreat to ensure you have the best gear readily available when going after the beast.