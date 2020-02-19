No Man’s Sky: How To Hatch Your Own Living Ship | ‘Starbirth’ Guide

A long-running mystery in No Man’s Sky has been solved — and the mysterious Void Egg finally hatches. The Living Ship Update is here, and brings something surprisingly cool to the game.

Now you can commandeer your own procedurally-generated organic spaceship, built with chitinous materials that animates unlike anything else in the galaxy. It’s a secret surprise for players that keep the strange Void Egg item in your inventory, and it isn’t exactly obvious how to begin the brand new ‘Starbirth’ quest line.

If you’re wondering how to add this weird ship to your spacefaring fleet, we’ve got all the details to help you get started. There’s still some mystery surrounding the quest, so I’ll try to avoid spoiling too much. This is just how you can get started — where to find your first Void Egg, and how to unlock the ‘Melody of the Egg’ quest.

The Living Ship is a procedurally-generated lifeform, so every living ship looks different — and you can give birth to your very own. Like the name implies, you’ll be able to fly the Living Ship like any non-living variety, and you can upgrade it with a variety of strange alien parts.

To get started , you’ll need to locate the new ‘ Starbirth ‘ questline. The quest is located in the Space Anomaly — follow the strange melody of the Void Egg when you arrive. The Space Anomaly will spawn in a random sector after 3 in-game warps, or two hours of play.

The Void Egg is located in the Quicksilver Synthesis Companion shop on the Space Anomaly. It costs 3200 Quicksilver — once you collect it, take it into warp and a strange transmission will randomly occur. Just keep going through warps until you unlock the ‘Melody of the Egg‘ quest,

This mission will take you down the path to grow, incubate, and hatch a Living Ship. There are dozens of variations on the Living Ship, and you’ll be able to research new Organic Technologies to enhance your sentient star cruiser once the quest is complete.

You’ll receive clues pointing you where to go next — you’ll get coordinates, and simple descriptions explaining where to find points-of-interest on the planet. There are several missions on the Starbirth questline, so continue to follow them until your Void Egg hatches into a fully-grown Living Ship.