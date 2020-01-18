Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – How To Summon Shenron | Every Wish Listed

You can summon Shenron, the massive mystical dragon that grants wishes in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot — you just need to find all seven dragon balls. The giant dragon offers up tons of wishes, but only a few can be repeated as often as you like. Here, I’ll put a full list of all the different wishes you can request from Shenron, and what you’ll get for each one.

During the story, there are multiple points where your DBZ team will hunt down those Dragon Balls automatically. Most of the time, it’s to revive dead friends — don’t worry, you won’t have to waste your real wishes on reviving your allies.

Between storylines, in the Intermission sequences, you’re free to hunt Dragon Balls, summon Shenron, and get as many wishes as you want. The magic dragon (and the Dragon Balls) will randomly respawn in twenty in-game minutes, so if you’re patient, you can really stock up on rare items, Z-Orbs, and zeni!

How To Summon Shenron | Every Wish Listed

Shenron, wishes, and Dragon Ball hunting become available after completing the Frieza arc. Once Frieza is defeated, you’ll return to Earth and begin a story Intermission. During the Intermission, you can go hunting for Dragon Balls — there are seven in total, and they’re located in random places all over the world map.

Collect all seven, then open the main menu and select ‘Dragon Balls‘ to summon Shenron. From here, you’ll get a list of wishes. The wishes are pretty straightforward — many of them allow you to revive opponents for a second fight. When you bring an enemy back from the dead, you can only do this once! But the battle will be harder, and you’ll get lots of good rewards for completing them.

There are three repeatable wishes; asking for Zeni (money), asking for Z-Orbs, and asking for rare items. Find all the wishes below, and what you’ll get for each of the repeatable wishes.

Dragon Ball Wish List | Repeatable Wishes

I want Z Orbs!

[Result: 10,000 Blue Orbs, 10,000 Yellow Orbs, 10,000 Red Orbs, 10 Rainbow Orbs]

I want to be rich!

[Result: 30,000 Zeni]

I want rare items!

[Result: Whole Roast On The Bone x1, Juicy Steamed Bun x1, Burning Tofu x1, Refreshing Sea Food Soup x1, Rich Seafood Soup x1, Fish Rice Ball x1, Fresh Seafood Pasta x1, Dense Sesame Dumpling x1, Sugary Cupcake x1, Crumbly Fried Rice x1, Awakening Water x5, Superior Awakening Water x5]

Non-Repeatable Wishes

I want to fight Raditz again! I want to fight Nappa again! I want to fight Dodoria again! I want to fight Zarbon again! I want to fight the Ginyu Force again! And more!



And more! You’ll be able to re-fight basically any character that doesn’t appear again in the series for a second fight. When you summon a character for a re-fight, they’ll appear somewhere on the map.

Go find them, and there’s some special dialogue — this isn’t just a simple repeat battle, it’s actually a new little sequence. They’re all worth doing, and they’ll give you much better rewards than other battles.