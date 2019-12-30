Top 20 New Xbox One Games Coming in 2020

Looking to increase your library of Xbox One video game titles? There are a number of great titles already slated to launch within the upcoming year. We’ve listed down some of our most anticipated video games releasing on the platform within 2020. Check out our picks below and continue to check back for any future updates and additions.

#20 Psychonauts 2

Developer: Double Fine Productions

Publisher: Starbreeze Studios

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: 2020

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Developers Double Fine Productions along with game director Tim Schafer has been seeking a sequel for their 2005 release, Psychonauts. Now it looks like we may get that sequel at some point this coming year, though at the time of writing this, there doesn’t appear to be a release schedule set quite yet. The video game will still follow the same overall gameplay mechanics as a platform title.

Within the game, players will follow Raz after the events of Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin, which is a title developed for the PlayStation VR to bridge the first Psychonauts game to the upcoming sequel. While there are not too many details about the game quite yet, Tim Schafer has an interest in diving deeper into the history of Raz along with the family history.

#19 Minecraft Dungeons

Developer: Mojang

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: XBO, PC, NS, PS4

Release: 2020

Co-op: Online Only 4 Players

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Mojang, best known for their release of Minecraft, has a new upcoming title known as Minecraft Dungeons. This is a different style of Minecraft game as players can’t build or craft, but instead will play the title as a dungeon crawler. Players will explore randomly-generated dungeons and defeat monsters, solve puzzles and locate treasures. While the game can be enjoyed alone, it’s best played with a group of friends with a total of four players embarking the journey.

#18 Crossfire X

Developer: Smilegate

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: XBO

Release: 2020

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: Yes

In Asia Crossfire is an immensely popular free-to-play FPS video game. Developed by Smilegate, Microsoft has partnered with the developer to bring out a new version of the game called Crossfire X. Within installment the developers will mainly keep things intact from the first installment. Players will be divided into two factions as they battle against each other in various game modes, similar to Counter-Strike.

While there is a multiplayer component as the center focus of this game, it appears that there will be a single-player campaign attached as well. It’s been confirmed that Remedy Entertainment is working on the single-player campaign, but at the time of writing this, there are no details on what we can expect. Likewise, we don’t have any gameplay footage available to compare with the 2007 Crossfire release.

#17 Tales of Arise

Developer: Bandai Namco Studios

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: 2020

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

A new Tales installment is in the works for 2020. Tales of Arise is a brand new journey from Bandai Namco Studios. Players will follow a story that revolves around two worlds, one that is set in a medieval time while the other has quickly advanced with technology. So far, we know that the two main protagonists will come from each world, but we’re still waiting to hear more about the premise of this upcoming title.

Regardless, if you’re a fan of the Tales games you’ll find that nothing drastic has changed. You’ll still find that the game will feature a variety of locations to explore, a unique cast of characters to interact with and the classic Linear Motion Battle System. It’s a system that acts similar to an action RPG where players will be able to move freely to attack while building up various gauges to use more powerful attacks at an enemy.

#16 Remothered: Broken Porcelain

Developer: Stormind Games

Publisher: Darril Arts, Modus Games

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, NS

Release: 2020

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Another creepy installment to the Remothered franchise is making its way into the market next year. Remothered: Broken Porcelain was given a small little tease during Gamescom where we got the first bits of information such as the game looking to take place in a somewhat period piece.

Just like the previous installment, Remothered: Tormented Fathers, Remothered: Broken Porcelain is a survival horror video game so you can expect an emphasis on lore, puzzles and making use of stealth tactics as you progress through the narrative. Furthermore, this game is set to take place in a location called Ashmann Inn where stalkers and hunters trapped in another time roam the homestead.