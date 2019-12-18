The Best Video Game Deals Right Now | Discounted Games Guide
Looking to score some great video game titles on the cheap? We’re here to lend a hand by supplying you the best deals, promotions and sales going on right now. We’ll also include some of the highlighted video game titles being offered with each sale though you’ll want to take note that even more games may be offered within the links supplied below. Likewise, we’ll keep this article updated so make sure to check back weekly.
[NOTE: None of the links supplied are affiliated. They will simply take you to the deal, sale or promotional source.]
12/16 – 12/23
Humble Bundle
The Paradox Interactive Management
Note: $18 for entire bundle.
- Prison Architect
- Prison Architect – Aficionado
- Cities in Motion
- Cities in Motion 2
- Cities: Skylines
- Cities: Skylines – Content Creator Pack European Suburbia
- Cities: Skylines – Green Cities
- Cities: Skylines – Synthetic Dawn Radio
- Cities in Motion: US Cities
- Cities in Motion: Tokyo
- Cities in Motion: German Cities
- Cities in Motion 2: European Cities
- Surviving Mars – Deluxe Edition
- Cities: Skylines – Industries
- Surviving Mars: Space Race
- Surviving Mars: Green Planet
- Surviving Mars: Project Laika
Best Buy
Best Buy Weekly Sales Click Here
N/A
PlayStation Store
PlayStation Weekly Deals (PS4, PS3) Click Here
- RDR 2 Special Edition – $35.99
- The Forest – $11.99
- Injustice 2 Legendary Edition – $14.99
- GTA V – $14.99
- Subnautica – $17.99
- Mortal Kombat XL – $5.99
- Fallout 4 – $8.99
- Hitman 2 – $14.99
- Bully – $8.99
- BioShock: The Collection – $14.99
PlayStation Plus Games (PS4, PS3, PSV) Click Here
- Titanfall 2
- Monster Energy Supercross
Nintendo
Nintendo Switch Sale Click Here
- Super Mario Odyssey – $41.99
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – $41.99
- Octopath Traveler – $35.99
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – $29.99
- Doom – $29.99
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – $29.99
- Mortal Kombat 11 – $29.99
Microsoft
- GreedFall – $33.49
- The Surge 2 – $40.19
- A Plague Tale: Innocence – $24.99
- World War Z
- Resident Evil 2 – $19.79
- The Crew 2 – $14.99
- Vampyr – $14.99
Steam
- N/A
GameStop
- Buy 2 Get 1 Free T-shirts
- 40% Off Select PC Accessories
Target
Target Weekly Deals Click Here
- Kingdom Hearts 3 – $19.99
- The Witcher 3 – $19.99
- Hitman 2 – $19.99
- RDR 2 – $39.99
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – $19.99
- Gears 5 – $39.99
- 4 For $20 Pre-owned Games $9.99 & Under
- 4 For $60 Pre-owned Games $24.99 & Under
Epic Games Store
- The Escapists – Free
- The Wolf Among Us – Free