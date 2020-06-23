15 Incredible Action RPG Video Games Released For Xbox One In The Last Five Years

Do you love action RPGs? The genre is filled with so many spectacular video game titles to spend countless hours on but if you’re waiting on a particular game to release then we have some fillers to enjoy. In this list, we are going to showcase some of our personal favorite action RPG titles that have released within the past five years.

All of the games listed below are available on the Xbox One platform and range across several franchises. As mentioned, we are only listing our favorite action RPG titles to have released within the last five years. However, if you choose to look at the catalog of video games that dates past five years then you’ll open up to all sorts of great titles to enjoy.

Here are the top action RPG titles of the last five years on the Xbox One.

#15 Code Vein

Developer: Bandai Namco Studios

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Bandai Namco brought out a Souls-like video game in 2019 called Code Vein. The title was set in a post-apocalyptic world where the narrative followed factions of vampire-like creatures. With humanity essentially lost, those that turned into these creatures known as Revenants go out on a thirst for blood. Players take on the role of a new Revenant who decides to protect survivors from being devoured. Unfortunately, being a Revenant, our protagonist loses his memories which also puts him on a journey to discover who he was prior to becoming a Revenant. This is a hack-and-slash style video game that takes heavy inspiration from the Souls series. As a result, combat will not only rely on the gear you have at your disposal but the ability to properly avoid hits when facing against an enemy.

#14 Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Developer: Deep Silver

Publisher: Deep Silver

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a more accurate period piece role-playing game. Set in 1403 within the Kingdom of Bohemia, the old king has passed leaving his heir to struggle in maintaining order within the lands. Players take on the role of a blacksmith’s son who is out for vengeance when his family is slaughtered during an attack. As mentioned, developers Warhorse Studios has taken great care in presenting a game that would show an accurate depiction of the period with various armor, clothing, combat techniques, and real-world castles.

This is also a deep narrative journey which may be perfect for some gamers. However, if you’re not interested in story or longer dialogue moments within the video game titles then this may be an action RPG you’ll want to pass on. Regardless, there has been a huge following with the game and its one that’s worth trying out in our opinion.

#13 Vampyr

Developer: Dontnod Entertainment

Publisher: Focus Home Interactive

Dontnod Entertainment has crafted up some popular titles so far. Their debut title Remember Me sparked the highly beloved Life is Strange IP. Following up the release of Life is Strange is Vampyr, a vastly different IP then what the developers have worked. Vampyr takes place during the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic in London where players take the role of a doctor Jonathan Reid. Our protagonist is in a predicament as he is a vampire with a bloodthirsty nature, but is battling his condition with his Hippocratic Oath. Being an action role-playing title, players can traverse parts of the world while also leveling up Jonathan in order to unlock new abilities and skills through the skill tree.

#12 Kingdom Hearts III

Developer: Square Enix

Publisher: Square Enix

Once again, players will be taking on the role of Sora who is joined with Donald Duck, Goofy, Mickey Mouse, among other returning cast members to fight against those who are seeking a new Keyblade War. In order to do this, players will be traveling to various Disney worlds and saving the iconic characters from that particular Disney world franchise.

This is still very much an action RPG video game title that players will be dealing with. It’s developed to be similar to a hack-and-slash title when players are fighting against heartless or other enemies throughout the title. However, there are elements in which players can alter their weapon or call for help through various special attacks. These attacks can bring back previous Disney characters as well otherwise, players can progress how their companions handle in battles by giving them specific weapon upgrades.

#11 Tom Clancy’s: The Division 2

Developer: Massive Entertainment

Publisher: Ubisoft

If you enjoyed The Division then we suggest looking into The Division 2. This title follows after the events of the first game where the world is getting over the virus pandemic. However, there are new factions and enemy groups that have taken to the streets in order to claim territory or simply dictate new laws. This has sparked a new civil war within Washington D.C. which has caused agents to relocate to the area in helping out the government reclaim order.

Just as before, this is a game that works great with multiple players as you take on new missions or simply roaming the area to clear out enemy groups, search for loot, or simply level up. You’ll also find several areas to make upgrades from the gear you take, skills unlocked along with armor your protagonist equips themselves with. It’s worth pointing out that the game will also include several expansions to help flesh out more content for players to enjoy when they go through the campaign. The latest as of writing this happens to take players to New York where they have a new area to roam along with offering aid to those in need.