Most Terrifying PlayStation 4 Horror Games That Will Scare You Witless

A genre that continues to thrive year after year within the video game market is horror. These video games can leave players tense, unsure of where to go, how to complete an objective, or simply what awaits them around the corner.

From survival horror titles that limit the number of resources a gamer has at their disposal to action based horror games where players will need to unload their weapons into a monstrous beast, there is a wide assortment of great titles available today on the PlayStation 4. Listed below are some of our personal favorite horror video game titles that we recommend checking out.

Make sure to check back often as we'll continue to update this list with new titles as they are announced and released.

Without further ado, here are our picks for the best horror titles available on the PlayStation 4.

#25 The Inpatient

Developer: Supermassive Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

The Inpatient is a psychological horror video game developed by Supermassive Games, the developers behind the hit horror title Until Dawn. This is a PlayStation VR title which means you’ll be required to use the virtual reality headset in order to progress through the game.

We won’t spoil you with too many details regarding the narrative, but The Inpatient takes place sixty years prior to the events of Until Dawn. Players step into the shoes of an amnesiac who trying to recall lost events while at a sanatorium institute.

There won’t be too many jumps scares to go through in The Inpatient as developers rely on setting a more horrific and terrifying atmosphere.

#24 Friday the 13th: The Game

Developer: IllFonic

Publisher: Gun Media

Normally video game adaptations of movies are a bit sub-par, but there’s an exception for Friday the 13th: The Game. This is a video game title that heavily focuses on multiplayer gameplay.

Friday the 13th: The Game can support up to eight players, seven of which are camp counselors while the remaining one will take on the role of Jason Voorhees. There are two end goals of the game, the players will work together in order to defeat Jason while the main enemy player will search and slaughter the hidden camp counselors.

#23 The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

Developer: Supermassive Games

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Supermassive Games has already a nice track record when it comes to horror titles as the development studio brought out an iconic hit for the PlayStation 4 in the form of Until Dawn. The video game series has received a couple of spinoff titles of its own though now the developers are looking at a new trilogy of titles set to also be horror titles.

The developers are calling it The Dark Anthology with the first title being Man of Medan. Much like the Until Dawn IP, players will be controlling a cast of characters that may or may not make it through the story depending on your actions. This time around players will be diving into the sea with a group of friends in search of sunken treasure but it turns out that there’s something else lurking in the depths below.

#22 Outlast 2

Developer: Red Barrels

Publisher: Red Barrels

Outlast 2, by development team Red Barrels, follows similar game mechanics of the first installment of the survival-horror franchise. Players this time around will take on the role of Blake Langermann, an investigative journalist alongside his wife as they uncover clues to a murder of a pregnant woman.

In their journey, Blake and his wife become separated after their helicopter crashes. Much like the last installment, gamers are not suited with the ability to combat the enemies that lurk about. Instead, our protagonist will mostly have to hide and run away from any nearby danger.

However, since Blake is already a cameraman, he is equipped with a more advanced camera that will offer clearer footage, zoom, an audio detection system, and of course night vision. Gamers will still have to hunt down new batteries for the camera when it drains from night vision use just as they did before making it tough to know just when you should put down your camera and when to pick it back up again.

#21 We Happy Few

Developer: Compulsion Games

Publisher: Gearbox Publishing

We Happy Few is an indie survival horror video game that comes from developers Compulsion Games, previously known for their release of Contrast. Overall, within the game, players are set in an alternative timeline in Europe where citizens are forced to consume a daily drug, hindering them away from the realities of the world.

The game will feature protagonists who have refused to take the drug causing them to see the corruption and horror within the world. Now as they venture out to solve their own mysteries they’ll have to carefully stay under the radar to avoid bringing unwanted attention.

There’s even a permadeath option if you’re feeling lucky and want a real challenge going through the game, but again, it’s an option that you don’t have to take on.