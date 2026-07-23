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Microsoft Launches XBOX Backward Compatibilty On PC, Bringing Back BLiNX: The Time Sweeper, Conker, And More

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Say it everyone, thank you Sarah Bond.

XBOX has made a huge announcement that brings their PC and backwards compatibility programs together.

XBOX Backward Compatibility on PC brings games from the classic XBOX library to PC, to play on desktop and PC gaming handhelds.

The program starts with these four titles:

  • BLiNX: The Time Sweeper
  • Conker: Live and Reloaded
  • Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge
  • Fusion Frenzy

All four games are part of all four Game Pass tiers, and are also available to buy on PC. If you used Xbox’s backwards compatibility program to add a digital license for any of these games, they are also in your Xbox PC library too. And they’re part of XBOX Play Anywhere and XBOX Cloud Gaming.

They’ve also added enhancements to these games, including language and audio settings, 4x upscaling, VSync, etc.

XBOX will also add other features in the future, such as Achievements.

It’s certainly a lot to take in, but one thing should be clear. XBOX gamers who are enjoying these rereleases now owe thanks to Sarah Bond for her work on extending Xbox’s backwards compatible program, alongside Jason Ronald and Asha Sharma today.

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