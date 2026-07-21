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Valve Kills ‘Those’ Half-Life 3 Rumors By Revealing Steam Machine Won’t Have Exclusives

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Maybe it’s coming, but it won’t be an exclusive.

Valve has killed off all those rumors and speculation about Half-Life 3.

There’ve been rumors about Valve making Half-Life 3 for some time, as dataminers found evidence of its potential files being used in other games. There are even rumors that the game is already complete.

Those dataminers have also been speculating that the game would be made a Steam Machine exclusive, to convince fans to get one over next generation PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

In a new interview, Valve engineer Pierre-Loup Griffais shut off any speculation about making this or other games into Steam Machine exclusives. He said this:

Restricting where people can play a game I don’t think is a great model, at least for us. We’re much more interested in having the whole PC catalog as our ‘launch exclusive’.

Since Valve was forced to raise prices and make limited numbers of the Steam Machine because of the AI boom, it’s unlikely that such plans would have helped them anyway. Valve is likely to sell out of the Steam Machine, but not really be able to meet demand

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