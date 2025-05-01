Half-Life 3 Is Complete With Devs Polishing Says Insider

Half-Life 3 has been one of those games that has evaded not only a release but an official announcement. Valve has kept its heads down when it came to bringing out a third installment to such a beloved FPS game. It’s a series now that’s quite a bit dated for some newcomers. However, those who played the games when first released are still waiting endlessly for a conclusion. Well, it looks like we might actually get one this year.

There will be no shortage of rumors and speculation about this game. So, even if we go through 2025 without so much as an official teaser, the hype will still be here. But there is one industry insider who is making some headlines. Tyler McVicker from YouTube has posted a new video. We’re discovering this thanks to the fine folks over at Gamerant.

The video posted was an AMA where fans could submit questions. One of those questions is when we could see Half-Life 3. According to the industry insider, from what they have heard, the game is fully playable. You can get from the start of the campaign to the very end. As it stands right now, the focus at Valve is to polish this game up. If this is the case, there’s likely quite a bit of playtesting involved. With such a massively anticipated installment, we’re sure Valve wants this game to play as smoothly as possible right out of the gate.

Word is that we should get an announcement and even a release this year. But that’s just reports and rumors right now. Nothing official has come out yet from Valve about the rumored third installment. Of course, once it does happen, it will be all over the web. 2025 could be a massive year for some gamers with the launch of not only Grand Theft Auto 6 but also Half-Life 3. For now, let’s keep our fingers crossed and hope this comes to fruition.