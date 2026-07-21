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Nintendo Files To Dismiss Lawsuit Over Tariff Refunds They Just Received From The US Gov’t

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An insane number of things have changed since the lawsuit was 1st filed.

Nintendo has finally responded to the lawsuit filed vs. them over the Liberation Day tariff refunds.

Last March, Nintendo filed suit vs. the US government, after the Supreme Court ruled that POTUS did not have the authority to impose tariffs on them.

The following month, Nintendo were sued in Washington Court for those tariff refunds over the perceived higher Switch 2 prices. This suit was indefinitely held up because the US government was not able to get the refunds out on a timely manner.

As of last week, the government did start sending out refunds, but the companies that received them are using them to offset inflation, as reported by Yahoo Finance.

As reported by GameFile, Nintendo has filed to dismiss the Washington lawsuit. Their filing says this:

Plaintiffs are not entitled to a rebate simply because of intervening legal developments related to tariffs.

…The common thread among Plaintiffs’ claims is that it is somehow ‘unfair; that Nintendo has not retroactively adjusted its prices for completed sales in response to the outcome of the tariff litigation. But that is now how commercial transactions work.

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