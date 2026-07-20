Call of Duty Movie Will Be Set In Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare Timeline

We now know what to expect from the Call of Duty movie.

Last April, we reported on Paramount’s plans for the film. They already announced then that the movie is slated for June 30, 2028.

They also announced Peter Berg as director and Taylor Sheridan as screenwriter. Today, Peter announced that the movie will be set in the Modern Warfare timeline.

Prior to 2007’s Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, the franchise still held its connections to Medal of Honor/ Saving Private Ryan on its chest, as a franchise that remembered World War II and honored its veterans.

The Modern Warfare timeline is simultaneously one of the most popular and controversial narratives in the franchise. When Activision chose to go to modern day, they knew they would face criticism for its depiction of the US military and their actions.

It evoked the same debate war movies faced, whether these depictions glorify or condemn war. In a roundabout way, this video game adaptation will jump back into that discourse.

But then again, given modern trends, we may be getting a political thriller, more than a simple gung-ho war story. Paramount and Peter Berg may surprise us yet.