Todd Howard: There’s A Lot Of “Mutual Respect” Between Bethesda And Their Repeat Fallout Partner Obsidian

This has all actually already been cleared up a long time ago.

Todd Howard has once again been asked to chime in on longstanding rumors between Bethesda and Obsidian.

In a new interview with Windows Central, Todd said this:

I appreciate some of the fan chatter, but behind the scenes, there’s a huge amount of like mutual respect [between Bethesda and Obsidian]. We’re always kind of wondering if we could find a way to work together in the right way.

Obsidian made Fallout: New Vegas for Bethesda, at a time when Bethesda was pivoting back to the next The Elder Scrolls project. As explained by YouTuber Slandered on Twitter, there are old rumors of enmity between the two.

The alleged cause is that Obsidian missed an 84 Metacritic goal that would have netted them a total $ 1 million in bonuses. Fallout: New Vegas was always celebrated for its story and gameplay, but technical issues sunk its scores. The game was reappraised as a masterpiece after those technical issues were fixed and the game was optimized.

However, as many pointed out to Slandered, Chris Avellone has already gone on record that Obsidian held no grudge over it. And now, Obsidian is back on a new Fallout.