Mortal Shell II Is Out Of Stock Of PS5 Physical Discs To Meet Pre-Order Demand

This may be about more than PlayStack’s game being popular.

Playstack has released a surprising announcement about their upcoming action RPG, Mortal Shell II.

They made this announcement on Twitter:

Demand for the PS5 physical Revered Edition of Mortal Shell II has exceeded expectations and unfortunately supply across a number of retailers has now been fully reserved.

Meaning that in a growing number of markets fans are unable to pre-purchase a copy of the game. We apologise for the lack of availability.

Playstack went on to explain that they won’t be able to make enough stack to accommodate demand for the game’s launch on August 20.

And then they said this:

To be clear, there is no guarantee of a stock replenishment plan after launch as this decision is not ours to make.

The elephant in the room, of course, is that this comes weeks after Sony announced plans to stop making physical disc games.

We may see even more PlayStation 5 games seeing elevated demand for physical disc games. It’s an ironic consequence that Sony has temporarily ramped up demand for disc games, but they have imposed a deadline for how long it can keep going.