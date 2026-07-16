Former Rockstar Producer Claims They Still Don’t Have The Capacity To Launch GTA 6 On PC Alongside Consoles

It’s a little hard to believe, truth be told.

A former Rockstar employee has shared a credible, but frustrating, explanation on why GTA 6 isn’t launching on PC.

Former Rockstar producer John Riccio argues that Rockstar can more quickly deploy their games on consoles because they don’t have to deal with every possible PC configuration.

He said this in a recent episode of Kiwi Talkz:

Most of the time it’s just… is it worth spending time getting a PC port going versus working on GTA V? It’s never any specific anti-platform [stance], it’s just is it worth spending the time and effort…

At the end of the day, they look at the numbers and go, ‘We need these 50 engineers to go make GTA V amazing, or we can have them spend six months making a PC port of RDR1.’ And GTA V wins every single time.

While that may make sense internally at Rockstar, it seems ludicrous given their peers do not hesitate to release games on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and in some cases even the Switch platforms. It suggests that Take-Two hasn’t invested to increase their ability to make more ports.

It also makes Rockstar and Take-Two seem so small, making the biggest game in history.