Rumor: Sony Ditching PS5’s Liquid Metal Cooling That Caused Console Failures For Vapor Cooling In PS6

Apparently there’s been a standing warning that all PS5s are bound to fail in time.

Sony is rumored to be making a major hardware change for the PlayStation 6.

WCCFTech reported on a new Sony patent for hardware cooling that will probably apply to the PS6. The patent describes a new heatpipe design that iterates on the PS5’s heatsink.

These pipes now taper and extend away from the console. But most importantly, the PS5’s liquid metal cooling is being ditched for a new vapor cooling system.

This change is notable because PS5 console failures were widely attributed to its liquid cooling system. Sony didn’t admit to high fail rates for the console, but when consumers or repairers did comment on broken PS5s, they almost always brought up this issue.

Of course, everyone is far more focused on a completely different decision Sony has made with the PS6. But WCCFTech have also reported warnings that most PS5s will break in time because of this vulnerability.

While that hasn’t happened yet, if these warnings turn out to be vindicated, 93 million PS5 users may feel the pressure to upgrade to a PS6.