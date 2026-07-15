Rumor: Assassin’s Creed Hexe Launch Details Revealed

Obviously everything here can change – but it’s still interesting to look at the future.

AgaintTx claims to know the launch details for Assassin’s Creed Hexe.

They shared this information on Twitter:

Assassins Creed: Codename Hexe

– PEGI 18

– Standard, Deluxe, Collectors

– PS5, XBOX, PC

– DENUVO ANTI CHEAT

– EXPANSION PACK, BOOSTERS PACK

– $69.99, $89.99 & $119.99

AgainTx also claims that it has a placeholder release window of June 2027, but they also believe it can change in the future.

We’ve heard many details spoiling the story and gameplay for Assassin’s Creed Hexe, but this is the first time we’ve received these details. We already heard that a big magic mechanic has been removed to scale the game down.

Ubisoft itself has been undergoing huge changes after reorganizing the Assassin’s Creed team under Vantage Studios. Last April, it was rumored that the game was already delayed to 2027.

If there’s any positives to take from this, it’s that Ubisoft was close enough to release that they already decided on these details. So they may now be in the polishing and finalizing phase, and we may see Assassin’s Creed Hexe sooner than later.