Capcom Optimized Dragon’s Dogma 2 On Switch 2 So Much, They’re Also Optimizing It On Other Platforms

Capcom has found that bringing Dragon’s Dogma 2 to the Switch 2 has become beneficial to everyone playing the game.

In a new interview with Automaton, Capcom revealed that they are bringing Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen to the console, adding in the 25 hour expansion for free.

When asked about porting the game, producer Naoto Oyama said this:

… recent titles like Resident Evil Requiem and Pragmata demonstrated a high level of compatibility between RE Engine and the Switch 2. That led us to think that DD2 might be portable as well, and we decided to take on the challenge.

The porting process ended up progressing more smoothly than we had expected, which convinced us that we could release it alongside the expansion.

…Alongside work on the Switch 2 version, we went back and revisited countless smaller optimizations and improvements, step by step.

It certainly sounds like this was the same situation Larian Studios found themselves porting Baldur’s Gate 3 to Xbox Series S. It’s a good reminder that in spite of the hype for high performance, there are still benefits to bringing AAAs to lower performance platforms.