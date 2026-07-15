Bethesda Dev Sheds Light On The Elder Scrolls 6 Development

At least no one can say that the project has been going nowhere.

We now have some insights on the state of The Elder Scrolls 6’s development.

Timur222 has found that former Bethesda lighting artist Keith Beltramini has shared his work on the game on his LinkedIn profile.

Keith says this:

As the sole lighting artist on Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI for over a year each, I helped lay the visual foundation and groundwork for the project through early visual development, quality improvements, pipeline development, and workflow refinement.

…I later helped grow and mentor the lighting team, teaching artists the tools, techniques, and visual standards needed to support a large-scale open-world production.

Unfortunately, Keith also revealed on LinkedIn that he was one of those Bethesda workers laid off last week. He won’t be there to see The Elder Scrolls 6 all the way through to the end.

We can’t speak to how these layoffs will affect The Elder Scrolls 6’s development, but Keith’s claims imply that it’s far past the halfway mark.

We wish Keith the best in the future and it seems he would be a valuable veteran for any game company.