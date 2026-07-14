Newly Independent Compulsion Games Now Looking To Collaborate Across Games And Entertainment

Compulsion Games has now made the call to work with other game companies after going free from Xbox.

They shared this message on LinkedIn:

With Compulsion Games returning to its roots as an independent developer, we are expanding opportunities to collaborate with studios across the games and entertainment industry.

We invite partners to leverage the talent and creativity of the award-winning team behind South of Midnight, a game that was honored with a BAFTA Award, a Peabody Award, seven Canadian Game Awards, and recognized on multiple ‘Best Games of 2025’ lists.

Compulsion Games was the unlikely beneficiary of the Xbox Reset, as they were allowed to leave Xbox intact. While it’s clear that they would not have leveled up from We Happy Few to the award winning South of Midnight without Xbox’s support, that period has ended.

Compulsion is no stranger to support and outsourcing work, but their survival keeps hope alive that they could rally back and make their own games again someday. But it’s also possible that they find success as one of the best support studios out there.

And lest we forget, South of Midnight proved they can go beyond video games.