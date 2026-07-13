Obsidian Director Lambasts “Cold Take Artists” For Spreading Misinformation About The Studio

Fans may have jumped to conclusions on too many things at Xbox.

A game director at Obsidian has lambasted outsiders for open speculation about the studio.

In a post on LinkedIn, Brandon Adler said this:

Another difficult aspect is having to see a bunch of cold take artists coming out of the woodwork to talk about what Obsidian is or what it isn’t.

The number of times I’ve seen people, with no understanding of who has worked on our previous games or what they contributed, talk about how Obsidian isn’t who they used to be… is staggering. Most of the time they are not just wrong, but spreading an enormous amount of misinformation.

He went on to describe that most of the people who worked on Fallout New Vegas, Pillars of Eternity, and The Outer Worlds are now in lead or director roles at the studio. This description applies to Brandon himself, as he was game director on The Outer Worlds 2, and gameplay design director on Avowed.

Jasonn Schreier recently claimed that Obsidian is starting work at a new Fallout game, though a smaller team is working at the cancelled Avowed sequel in hopes it will still be greenlit.