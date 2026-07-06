Hideo Kojima Is Worried Movies Could Go The Way Of PlayStation’s Video Games

Is it really the end of the line for video game discs?

Hideo Kojima has chimed in on PlayStation’s decision to stop making physical disc games, and he’s not with Sony on this one.

As translated by Genki_JPN, he said this in a recent film festival:

Since production is ending in 2028, this is about video games, but I grew up with physical media, so I find it really sad. Currently, I’ve been buying up a lot of Blu-rays, such as various movies, and CDs too.

The situation is different for games, as they are downloaded to the hard drive, that means the game data remains on your own hardware. However, if things shift to streaming in the future, that won’t be the case anymore.

Kojima went on to explain how streaming works and the issues around it. But Kojima’s framing is quite blunt, concluding:

So, what is happening to video games in 2028, might also happen to movies. I’d like everyone to keep that in mind.

Kojima is more concerned about the end of Blu-Rays and 4K UHDs as a format for movies and shows. He also seems to believe PlayStation won’t change their mind on this at all, in spite of the backlash they apparently did not expect.