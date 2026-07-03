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Final Fantasy VII Revelation’s DLC Plans May Have Leaked Online – Or Maybe Not

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We don’t really know what these items mean.

A huge Final Fantasy VII Revelation leak may have changed how people think the game will end – but will it really?

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, the Epic Database listing for the game has revealed multiple expansions. Some of these are numbered and have strange label, such as ‘audience’ and ‘stage audience’.

Most notably, however, one item is labeled “FINAL FANTASY VII REVELATION Story Expansion Pass audience.”

While we don’t know what the internal meaning behind the label audience, this does look like proof that the game will get a story expansion.

Some speculate that this could have the game’s ‘true ending,’ stretching out the story further than three games. But there’s other potential explanations for this.

Obviously, these could expand different parts of the story other than the ending. In fact, these could be the reboot’s way of incorporating the spinoff games like Crisis Core and Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII.

This ‘leak’ still leaves a lot open to interpretation, so Square Enix might not have gotten as compromised as fans think.

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