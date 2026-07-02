Rumor: GTA 6’s Switch 2 Port Was Made Possible By Nvidia’s Technologies

That GTA 6 Game Card will really be something else.

Nash Weedle has made his best case to convince us that GTA 6 really is coming to Nintendo Switch 2.

After originally talking about it in November 2025, Nash stated earlier this week that they have overcome the technical hurdles to make this port happen.

Now, Nash has shared even more details in the latest episode of his podcast, PARTIDA ZERO EXPRESS. We went through multiple translations to make our best summary, and will correct if needed.

Nash says that Nvidia’s technologies are what made this port possible. For starters, there’s the console’s custom Nvidia SOC, and we have seen firsthand it can run newer games like Resident Evil Requiem remarkably.

For GTA 6 in particular, DLSS will greatly reduce the GPU load. Finally, there’s the Rockstar Advanced Game Engine (RAGE).

We’ve already seen RAGE run well on the Switch and Switch 2, through Red Dead Redemption, so that’s your demonstration of how scalable it is.

But Rockstar will make compromises, in terms of crowd density and the base resolution. Obviously this won’t release at launch, but it will be so fascinating if this GTA gets a physical release as a Switch 2 Game Card.