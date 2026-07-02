Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Rumor: GTA 6’s Switch 2 Port Was Made Possible By Nvidia’s Technologies

by

That GTA 6 Game Card will really be something else.

Nash Weedle has made his best case to convince us that GTA 6 really is coming to Nintendo Switch 2.

After originally talking about it in November 2025, Nash stated earlier this week that they have overcome the technical hurdles to make this port happen.

Now, Nash has shared even more details in the latest episode of his podcast, PARTIDA ZERO EXPRESS. We went through multiple translations to make our best summary, and will correct if needed.

Nash says that Nvidia’s technologies are what made this port possible. For starters, there’s the console’s custom Nvidia SOC, and we have seen firsthand it can run newer games like Resident Evil Requiem remarkably.

For GTA 6 in particular, DLSS will greatly reduce the GPU load. Finally, there’s the Rockstar Advanced Game Engine (RAGE).

We’ve already seen RAGE run well on the Switch and Switch 2, through Red Dead Redemption, so that’s your demonstration of how scalable it is.

 But Rockstar will make compromises, in terms of crowd density and the base resolution. Obviously this won’t release at launch, but it will be so fascinating if this GTA gets a physical release as a Switch 2 Game Card.

Recent Videos

10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of June 2026

10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of June 2026
10 Highest Rated Games You HAVEN'T Played

10 Highest Rated Games You HAVEN'T Played
Meccha Chameleon - Before You Buy

Meccha Chameleon - Before You Buy
10 Games We Don't REGRET Playing 100%

10 Games We Don't REGRET Playing 100%
20 Emotional Story Games You Can GET LOST IN

20 Emotional Story Games You Can GET LOST IN
GTA 6: NEW Gameplay Details We FOUND

GTA 6: NEW Gameplay Details We FOUND
XBOX RAISES CONSOLE PRICES, STEAM MACHINE IS CRAZY EXPENSIVE & MORE

XBOX RAISES CONSOLE PRICES, STEAM MACHINE IS CRAZY EXPENSIVE & MORE
10 Things Game Companies NEED TO STOP DOING

10 Things Game Companies NEED TO STOP DOING
Top 10 NEW Games of July 2026

Top 10 NEW Games of July 2026
Category: Tag: , , , , , ,